The Marshalltown Police Department is advising local residents that April is “Sexual Assault Awareness Month.”. Sexual Assault is a common problem that all police departments throughout Iowa deal with on a far too regular basis. In 2021, the...
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
A former nurse has been convicted of killing her cognitively impaired live-in nanny in 1999. A jury on Wednesday convicted Linda LaRoche, 66, of murdering Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder, 23, in 1999, CBS 58 reports. She was found guilty of both first-degree intentional homicide and of hiding the her victim's corpse.
The parents of an eight-year-old boy have been arrested after their son stopped breathing weighing just 38 pounds. Peoria, Illinois authorities have announced that Brandon Walker, 40, and Stephanie Jones, 35, have been charged with first-degree murder. Their bond has been set at $1m each and they could face life in prison. Peoria Police said in a 30 March statement that police were called to a home the day before and found Navin Jones, eight, “unresponsive and ... not breathing”. In a later update, the department said that “detectives were able to identify” Jones and Walker “as suspects in this...
BRIAN Laundrie’s family lawyer has hit back at Gabby Petito’s parents, denying that he ever had contact with their daughter’s fugitive murderer. Attorney Steve Bertolino responded to the “baseless claims” after Petito's dad, Joseph, and mom, Nichole Schmidt, filed a civil lawsuit against Chris and Roberta Laundrie on Thursday.
DNA evidence taken from a bite mark left on a victim led California detectives to charge a man with murder nearly 28 years after a woman was stabbed to death in her apartment, officials said Tuesday. Sharron Eugene Gadlin, 48, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the...
Seven people were rushed to hospital after fentanyl was released through air vents at a juvenile detention facility in Ohio on Sunday, authorities say. The three corrections officers and four juvenile inmates at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center reportedly collapsed after inhaling the deadly opioid.Jeff Lehman, chief deputy for the Williams County Sheriff’s Department, said all seven were expected to recover.Deputies are investigating how the fentanyl got into the facility’s air ventilation system. Officers from Williams County Sheriff’s Office were called at around 8.30pm on Sunday night after several people were overcome from the fumes.Several...
Comments / 0