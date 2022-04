The city of Baltimore is seeking a judicial review of the state's order to take over operations at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city characterized the takeover as politically motivated and unfair. The city also believes the takeover may actually hinder progress and said it's unnecessary because they fully intend to resolve the issues. State officials told state lawmakers during a briefing that intentions matter, but not as much as actions or results.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO