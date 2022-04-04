ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips for advancing your career in the tech industry

By Rick Suter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
The tech industry is one of the biggest and most densely populated in the country. Also known as the technology sector, the tech industry is constantly changing and growing as new technologies and codes emerge and evolve on a near-daily basis. This translates to tremendous risks for employees who often have to decide between tech startups that could go on to be billion-dollar companies or fail outright in mere months.

The pandemic has only exacerbated this as more people consider career changes or dig their heels in deeper . The volatility in the job market might make it seem like career advancement or development is all luck, but it also means that there is a large amount of opportunity available if you look in the right places. Simply learning a new coding language and networking effectively can make a world of difference.

While you might feel the pangs of stagnation, the industry is only growing, which means there continue to be opportunities for those with tech skills. Even if you are still in school or just landed your first job, you should already be thinking about how you can advance your career and make your next move. Tech moves fast, which means you need to move faster to stay ahead of the game.

To help those who are feeling like they are in a rut, we reached out to leaders in the space to help you better understand how to advance your career in the tech industry.

Don’t get too comfortable

"One of the biggest reasons people feel like they are spinning their wheels is that they are in a role that they have mastered and are no longer feeling challenged," says Tony Chan, CEO & Co-Founder of CloudForecast . "Excelling at your job is one thing, but getting too comfortable is another." Feeling too comfortable can lead to dull torpor, which in turn can make you resent your position and skills atrophying due to lack of use. "If things are getting too easy for you, look around the industry to see what technologies are becoming popular. It might be time to learn new technologies so you will have an advantage when they become more widespread," advises Brandon Lurie, Marketing Director at Y Meadows . It's unlikely your employer will do any of this for you, so you will have to take matters into your own hands and find ways to grow.

Identify what skills you need

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGPIr_0ezHPbHR00 Lurie notes an important tool for advancement: Updating your skills. That advice is echoed by Daniel Sathyanesan, CEO & Founder of Winden . “More than ever before, workers have access to what exactly the market is looking for in employees,” Sathyanesan says. “Job board websites offer all kinds of insights into what employers are looking for. Set up job alerts to see where the industry is trending and use that information to flesh out your skills and resume.” Make a list of common skills that you see posters are interested in and help you make a plan of attack for the next steps in your career.

Network, network, network

Most jobs are acquired by people who know someone on the inside and are able to pass their resume off to a decision-maker. That's where networking comes into play. "Industry groups offer great sources of networking to members," says Akhilesh Srivastava, Founder & CEO of Fenix Commerce . "Members all share an interest in IT and work in the same industry and can be local or global. Find a group that is in line with your personal interests so you will have an easier time forming deep connections." "Early in my career, I was involved with various groups to network with people in the same or similar industries," explained John Bambenek, principal threat hunter at Netenrich . "I hadn't really decided on where I wanted my career to go so it helped me gain exposure to other possibilities." These networks won't be instantly rewarding, and your success in them will largely rely on how much effort you put into them, says Bambenek. "It's better to be deeply involved in one or two groups than a superficial member of many." Some may cost money, but the value generally outweighs the cost if you are highly involved. "Beyond just being a place to network for career advancement, these groups also help you learn new skills," according to Kevin Dunne, President at Pathlock . "For those working in larger companies, they often find that these groups provide a new way of looking at problems by exploring how other companies are attacking the same challenges," he said.

Go to boot camp

Coding boot camps are great places to help you break into the field or add skills to your resume and transition into better roles. “In the tech world, employers are only going to be interested in hiring you if you have a demonstrated proficiency in their tech stack,” says Dan Bladen, Co-founder & CEO at Kadence . “Joining a boot camp can help you learn those skills. Boot camps usually take 12-24 weeks to complete and will focus on specific tech and languages used in the industry. Finding the one for you will depend on your goals and experience. “I recommend looking into several different options before committing to one,” says Ryan Rockefeller, Co-founder at Cleared . “They can be expensive and time-consuming, so find one that fits your budget and timeframe. Online classes are becoming more popular and are more easily accessed than in-person classes.” Check out boot camps that offer career services like mock interviews and coaching to help guarantee your success.

Look at your surroundings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lpp6V_0ezHPbHR00 "If you have found yourself routinely overlooked when it comes to career advancement, take a look at the team you are on," recommends Cole Steverson, COO of Hybrid2Go . "Tech is a team sport and success breeds success. If you lead a team on a successful project, you have a better chance of being noticed than if you are going at it on your own and competing with your coworkers. Take initiative and show your leadership skills or that you are a great team player." Consider how your expertise affects the team's mission and how you can add to it. The team priorities should be your priorities, as great team players tend to get called on when positions open up.

Keep an eye on emerging fields

Tech continues to grow and change, but some fields are showing faster growth than others. "There are going to be more job openings in those fields that are evolving and growing than those that have become stagnant. It's best to keep your eyes on them and figure out how you can be an asset," says Michael Hennessy, Founder & CEO of Diathrive . Industries like automation, the internet of things, blockchain, AI, and data science are all emerging sectors with great promise for growth over the next decade. Getting in at an early stage will help you advance your career and get ahead. These tips are a great place to start if you are feeling like your career is stalling, but like any advice, they won't solve your problems if you don't put in the work and make the changes for yourself. Don't sit around and wait for someone to offer you career advancement on a silver spoon. Get out there and put in the work so that you are the best fit for that next big opportunity.

