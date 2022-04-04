Japanese Stake Experience Featuring Exclusive Japanese Seafood & A5 Wagyu Steak

You’re invited to a one-of-a-kind dining experience with chef Sergio Jimenez on April 26th. Our Japanese Stake Experience menu will feature traditional Japanese dishes prepared with high-quality, unique ingredients from Japan including Hokkaido crab, Kumomoto Oyster, and three types of Japanese A5 wagyu; Certified Kobe Beef from Hyogo A5+, Certified Olive Fed Beef from Kagawa A5+, Hokkaido Wagyu A5, and more!

Each course will be paired with Japanese-inspired cocktails, sake, and whiskeys.

$350 per person// Limited spots available. Make your reservations today at OpenTable .

Amuse Bouche

Toro Temari with Yuzu

1st course

Hokkaido Crab Chawanmushi

Poached Kumomoto Oyster

2nd course

Wood Fired Duck Yakitori

Shitake Mushroom, Umeboshi Sauce

3rd course

Tasting of Japanese Wagyu

Certified Kobe Beef from Hyogo A5+

Certified Olive Fed Beef from Kagawa A5+

Hokkaido Wagyu A5

Served with Black Garlic & Barrel Aged Shoyu Puree

Fresh Wasabi, Tsukemono

Dessert Course

Traditional Wagashi

If you have trouble making reservations or have any questions, please email us at contact@stakechophouse.com or call us at 619.522.0077 after 3 pm.

