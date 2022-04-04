Colorado enshrines right to an abortion

Tweet

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) has signed into law a bill protecting residents’ right to get an abortion without interference from the state government.

“Today I signed into law House Bill 22-1279, ‘Reproductive Health Equity Act … which codifies a person’s fundamental right to make reproductive health-care decisions free from government interference. In the State of Colorado, the serious decision to start or end a pregnancy with medical assistance will remain between a person, their doctor, and their faith,” Polis said in a statement on Monday.

“I want to thank the sponsors and the General Assembly for ensuring that regardless of what happens federally, in Colorado these vital and oftentimes difficult decisions will continue to be made by Coloradans alone, free from government interference,” he added.

The move comes amid growing concerns that the Supreme Court could in this term overturn Roe v. Wade, which enshrined the right to an abortion nationwide.

The bill passed through the state’s Democratic-controlled legislature last month, overcoming opposition and a filibuster from Republicans.

“As the federal legal landscape surrounding reproductive health care evolves, Colorado can now thankfully continue to assure individuals that their intimate right to choose how and whether to proceed with family planning and pregnancy is protected at the state level,” Polis said in his statement.

“Again, I thank the sponsors and proponents for passing HB 22-1279. The Reproductive Health Equity Act will preserve Coloradans’ right to choose how to utilize reproductive health care services by codifying existing protections into state law,” he added.