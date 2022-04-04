ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado enshrines right to an abortion

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26igVi_0ezHO5vF00
Tweet

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) has signed into law a bill protecting residents’ right to get an abortion without interference from the state government.

“Today I signed into law House Bill 22-1279, ‘Reproductive Health Equity Act … which codifies a person’s fundamental right to make reproductive health-care decisions free from government interference. In the State of Colorado, the serious decision to start or end a pregnancy with medical assistance will remain between a person, their doctor, and their faith,” Polis said in a statement on Monday.

“I want to thank the sponsors and the General Assembly for ensuring that regardless of what happens federally, in Colorado these vital and oftentimes difficult decisions will continue to be made by Coloradans alone, free from government interference,” he added.

The move comes amid growing concerns that the Supreme Court could in this term overturn Roe v. Wade, which enshrined the right to an abortion nationwide.

The bill passed through the state’s Democratic-controlled legislature last month, overcoming opposition and a filibuster from Republicans.

“As the federal legal landscape surrounding reproductive health care evolves, Colorado can now thankfully continue to assure individuals that their intimate right to choose how and whether to proceed with family planning and pregnancy is protected at the state level,” Polis said in his statement.

“Again, I thank the sponsors and proponents for passing HB 22-1279. The Reproductive Health Equity Act will preserve Coloradans’ right to choose how to utilize reproductive health care services by codifying existing protections into state law,” he added.

Comments / 36

Lori Weldon
1d ago

This is excellent news!!! It's nice to see common sense and basic common decency. A woman's right to have a DOCTOR involved in her decision and not a lowly Politician that has ZERO Medical background

Reply(3)
9
El Cid
1d ago

That's awesome! Abortion should be between a woman, her doctor, and if she believes, her god.

Reply(5)
11
David Kullberg
1d ago

oh look a Democrat keeping out of personal choice- like rublicans say they do ( but keep putting the noose around our rights)

Reply
4
Related
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
People

Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'

Sally Field is calling out the legislators in states like Texas and Florida for instituting "criminal" bans on abortions. Field had an abortion herself at age 17, but because it was 1964 — nine years before the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that affirmed the right to abortions in the U.S. — she had to go to Tijuana, Mexico for the procedure, she wrote in her 2018 memoir In Pieces.
FLORIDA STATE
New Country 99.1

Banned Baby Names In The United States And Colorado

Deciding to bring a baby into the world is a very big decision made by couples, but once that decision is made, another one is lurking and arguably just as important: coming up with a name. With so many names out there, it can be overwhelming. When my wife and...
The Independent

An 11-year-old Texas trans activist pens letter to state legislators: ‘I’m afraid I’ll be taken from my mom’

When Texas legislators considered a pair of bills to criminalise gender-affirming care for transgender children last year, Kai Shappley, then 10 years old, told a roomful of officials that “it makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist”.Her powerful testimony to the state’s Senate Committee on State Affairs in 2021 went viral.Last month, Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive warning that gender-affirming care could come with “criminal penalties” after state Attorney General Ken Paxton declared puberty-suppressing drugs and other medically accepted treatments for transgender...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Colorado House#The General Assembly#Coloradans#The Supreme Court#Democratic#Republicans
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

527K+
Followers
64K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy