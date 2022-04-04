ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nature and Spirituality Walk

College of William and Mary
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNurture your spiritual wellness on a campus nature walk that will include guided...

events.wm.edu

Sentinel

Advice for when intimacy is gone

Dear Annie: My husband and I met 20 years ago and had a passionate, whirlwind courtship. Two years after we were married, intimacy gradually became less and less frequent. In a nutshell, my husband hid his physical issues from me, which were caused by a surgery that he had undergone as a kid. The surgery did damage to him, which worsened over the years.
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Embracing So Much Love & Abundance This Week

You’re coming to the end of a long journey this week and it’s time to celebrate how far you’ve come. After all, you’re in the final stretch of Pisces season, which means you’ve reached the final pages of a beautiful chapter in your life. Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac wheel, which brings you to the end of the astrological calendar. As you let go of the past, you’re only creating space for something new, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 14, 2022 — Virgo, Pisces, and Aries — you’ll love what’s coming next.
Refinery29

What Your Chinese Zodiac Sign Says About You

As much as we adore tropical astrology (the system that's typically followed in the West), Chinese astrology can tell you just as much, if not more, about yourself. This astrological system is based on the lunar calendar, so its signs are determined by the year, as opposed to the months. The moon repeats its cycle every 12 years, so there are 12 signs (just like in tropical astrology). You might be familiar with some of them — the Dragon, the Monkey, the Dog — but we thought we'd take a closer look at the signs that make up the Chinese Zodiac.
MindBodyGreen

Romantic Relationships Will Be Put To The Test This Week, Astrologers Say

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The beginning of this week could reveal some harsh realities in the romance department, but you'll get a chance to wipe the slate clean by Friday. Here's your horoscope from The AstroTwins.
PopSugar

The Best Plant For Your Zodiac Sign, According to a Feng Shui Expert

For feng shui and plant expert Clara Leung, plants carry meaning far beyond a cute decoration on a window sill. Leung's passion for plants was passed down to her from her mother, and using this insight, Leung has transformed her love of plants into a full-fledged business — Clara's Green House — which has not only allowed her to combine her knowledge of plants with her feng shui expertise, but to share the joy of it with others by selling houseplants and offering feng shui consultations.
psychologytoday.com

What Impact Do End-of-Life Experiences Have on Grief?

Deathbed visions and deathbed dreams are common end-of-life experiences. Many report that learning about a loved one's end-of-life experience helped them accept the reality of the loss. Given the positive impact of end-of-life experiences on family, death education for hospice staff and volunteers is important. In the past 50 years,...
psychologytoday.com

18 False Beliefs of People Raised With Emotional Neglect

If your parents didn't meet your childhood emotional needs, you may have developed some false ideas about yourself and your life. These incorrect assumptions can become integrated with your core beliefs and you can end up living by them. Becoming aware of these false assumptions can lead to a change...
psychologytoday.com

Does Your Dog Actually Love You? A Case Study

Some behaviorists believe that a dog's apparent affection for a person is motivated by its self-interest rather than real love. Dogs and humans share the same hormonal and brain mechanisms which support the emotion of love. A case history shows how a dog faced its greatest fear, apparently because of...
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Culture in Parenting Science

Cross cultural parenting science has its unique set of challenges. These challenges involve unmatched measurements, limited methodological designs, and non-availability of representative samples. It is essential to focus on cross-cultural parenting science to have suitable developmental models. Models relating to parenting science need to be culturally sensitive. What is the...
POPSUGAR

What Your Saturn Sign Means in Astrology

You can learn a lot about your impulses, motivations, and unique characteristics by reading your birth chart. Each planet in your astrological profile represents a certain area of life — your sun symbolizes your core identity, while your moon sign is all about your emotional responses. But on the outskirts of your birth chart resides your Saturn sign, which reflects your maturity and sense of discipline.
Norristown Times Herald

Faith: Wonderful blessings are in store for you

“The stronger the wind, the mightier the oak becomes.” a Proverb. One morning at the gym, a fitness trainer told the group an interesting story. It was about a woman named Meredith who had set out to run a half-marathon event. However, as Meredith was running in the cool breeze, she made a mistake and took a wrong turn. And, soon, that wrong turn put her on the full-marathon course.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Unlearning anti-Blackness in therapy: 'The Buck Stops Here'

At the start of the pandemic, Grisell Valencia was living in Atlanta and working in human resources. She worked for a retail company that was determined to remain open, so she spent a fair amount of her time advocating for employees' safety to the company higher ups. Later that year, when George Floyd was killed and people took to the streets, Valencia's concerns about safety only grew. Suddenly, she wasn't just worrying about staying safe from COVID; she was also worrying about the safety of her family and friends. She was terrified that one of her loved ones might be harassed or harmed by the police.
Henry County Daily Herald

Does spirituality belong at the doctor's office?

Life's big questions drew Dr. Victoria Sweet to a career in medicine. "Your job is to deal with birth, suffering and death. It just captivated my imagination," said Sweet, now a bestselling author and associate clinical professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. "Medicine attracted me because...
New Haven Independent

Climate Change Nature Walk Scheduled In Derby

The Naugatuck Valley Health District (NVHD) is partnering with the Kellogg Environmental Education Center for a presentation on Climate Change and a guided nature walk, in honor of National Public Health Week. Each year, the American Public Health Association celebrates Public Health and dedicates a week of health topics. This...
Coast News

A new paradigm in spiritual hospitality

Crazy to think it’s been three years since I introduced the readers to the Inn at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas. You remember the place: tranquil environment with curated items like infused honey and a biodynamic garden with herbs grown on-site to be used in the bath and for tea, or to be scattered in your room service basket or foot soaking bowl.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wehr Nature Center: Walking the nature trails

When it comes to experiencing and learning about nature, Wehr Nature Center is one of the area’s gems - Especially this time of the year. Brian is in Franklin walking the nature trails to an area known as the sugarbush.
Washington Times

Michigan group advocates ‘sharing’ of spiritual heritage

A private spiritual foundation in Michigan has released a report hailing innovations that connect the unaffiliated with a faith community’s “heritage,” if not an established organization. The Fetzer Institute, which says its mission “is helping build the spiritual foundation for a loving world,” released Monday its “Sharing...
