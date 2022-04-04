ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Jeffco Sheriff: Woman didn’t get out of DUI by flirting

By Jenny Ivy
 1 day ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hopes to set the record straight about a video circulating online posted by a woman who claims she talked her way out of a DUI and even got the deputy’s phone number and a date.

In the video, the woman claims she was stopped for drunk driving by the deputy, blew a 3.8 blood-alcohol content reading and was released with just a warning.

The woman also claims in the video that the deputy gave her his phone number and said they should “meet for coffee or lunch.” She then goes on to say she is “getting lunch with him tomorrow.”

Toddler dies after 12 hours alone; fentanyl, meth found in blood

Disputing the claims made in that video, the sheriff’s office on Monday released body camera video of the same traffic stop .

At 4:41 a.m. on April 2, a deputy stopped the car for weaving near the intersection of West Bowles Avenue and South Holland Way.

“The deputy’s body worn camera video captures his entire contact with her, including the reason he stopped her. When he asked if she had been drinking, she said ‘no,'” a release from the sheriff’s department said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 18-year-old woman was the only person inside the vehicle. She also did not slur her speech, nor did the deputy smell alcohol on her or witness any physical signs of intoxication. There also was no evidence of alcohol in the car.

Driving under the influence of multiple substances is fueling Colorado crashes

The deputy didn’t conduct any tests for a DUI. Instead, the sheriff’s office said, the deputy cleared her name for warrants, verified the license plate that came back clear and issued a warning for weaving.

The deputy then handed her his business card, where he had written his name, badge number and “South” to reference the South Precinct.

The deputy also wrote “LNR Weaving,” which stands for lecture and release.

The sheriff’s office said nowhere on the card was the deputy’s number.

“We appreciate the public’s interest in ensuring our deputy acted appropriately and we assure you, he did,” the department said.

FOX31 is continuing to investigate the allegations made in the social media video.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

