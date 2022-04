SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran has received the 2021 Competitive Bus and Bus Facilities Grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). SporTran is the only transit agency in the state to have received the grant. The agency says it will use the $1.98 million to improve bus stops by adding shelters and infrastructure to improve accessibility. The planned upgrades will enhance rider safety, better accommodate passenger transfers, and attract new riders.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 22 DAYS AGO