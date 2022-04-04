ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas thief gang ‘uses hidden device to steal $60,000 worth of fuel from pumps as prices soar’

By Penelope Min
 1 day ago

SIX men have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $60,000 worth of fuel from gas station pumps, as prices remain high across the country.

Police in Florida launched "Operation Empty Tank" in February after two Circle K gas stations in the Tampa Bay area found $25,000 worth of shortages from their pumps.

Six men have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $60,000 worth of fuel Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Police in Florida launched "Operation Empty Tank" in February

Detectives gathered surveillance footage from the stations and noticed the same seven trucks cycling through the same pump at each station over the course of 12 hours.

Detectives claim that closer inspection showed the suspects broke into the pumps and installed homemade "pulsar devices".

These devices disabled a mechanism that the pump uses to calculate the cost of the dispensed fuel - allowing them to dispense the fuel and pay just pennies per gallon.

They would allegedly dispense the fuel into large bladders in the backs of their trucks, before driving away and unloading it into large reservoirs - one near Tampa International Airport and one near Orient Road Jail.

The fuel was then sold on at knock-down prices to independent truck drivers, investigators claim.

Police last week arrested Luis Alcade-Hernandez, Albert Aleman-Gonzalez, Nestor Flores-Rodriguez, Javier Penate-Berbe, Jesus Andres Perez-Cueto and Danys Vazquez-Sosa.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said the gang's alleged ringleader, Willian Penate-Arencibia, is still at large.

The sheriff's office said: "For pennies per gallon, or in some cases no money at all, seven suspects were able to dispense thousands of dollars in gasoline."

Sheriff Chronister said: "This was very clearly an organized crime ring, and these suspects were not new to the business.

"While we have identified just over $60,000 in gas theft from seven documented events, we believe these men are responsible for far more money in theft due to their operation running nearly every day of the week."

He added: "Realize that corporate becomes the victim but all of us feeling the sting from the fuel increase, we become the victims because this corporation has to recover their losses."

The thefts come as gas prices in the country remain sky high.

The nation's average gas price per gallon was $4.189 on Monday, according to AAA.

In some states prices remain over $5 per gallon, with Californians paying an average of $5.854 per gallon.

In comparison, the average national price 12 months ago was just $2.857 per gallon.

Prices are rocketing because of inflation and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, putting great pressure on those who commute and travel daily.

The war has caused cuts in supply from Russia, with gas giant Shell announcing it will stop purchasing gas from the country.

On top of the war, storm weather in the US has also hampered oil drilling capacity, driving up prices further.

Sheriff Chronister said: "This was very clearly an organized crime ring, and these suspects were not new to the business" Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

#Gas Prices#Tampa Bay Area#Oil Drilling#Gas Stations#Circle K#Hillsborough Sheriff
