Kansas City, MO

KU’s Christian Braun honored by former high school

By Heidi Schmidt
fox4kc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Blue Valley Northwest students and staff are cheering for the Kansas Jayhawks and former Northwest star Christian Braun. The school’s principal, Amy Pressly, declared Monday, April 4, Christian Braun Day. Students wore red and blue to...

fox4kc.com

KWCH.com

From misery to ecstasy: KU fans run wild in Lawrence

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Halfway through the national championship game, it looked like Kansas would quietly exit the Superdome in New Orleans and its fans watching in Lawrence would do the same at Allen Fieldhouse. By the end of the night, the scene surrounding the Jayhawks was anything but quiet....
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KWCH.com

Jayhawks react to historic national championship comeback

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - That fiery, animated, perhaps profane halftime speech you expected from Bill Self as Kansas trailed North Carolina in Monday’s national championship game? It didn’t happen. Self said he didn’t say much to the Jayhawks before they went out for the second half. KU...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansans show off support for Jayhawks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s already been a wildly successful season for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team. Being one of the final two teams left standing in a season that begins each year with more than 350 years is an accomplishment worth celebrating. But no matter how much you try to look at the big picture and take pride in just getting to a title game, somebody is going to be disappointed Monday night. On the other side, a large fanbase is going to celebrate, likely through Monday night into Tuesday morning. But after streets clear, the good times will continue. Will the party be centered or Kansas, or several hundred miles to the east? We’ll likely have that answer by about 11 p.m. Monday night.
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

VIDEO: Shopping-cart crowd surfing, courtesy of a KU fan on Mass Street

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- There are ways to celebrate and then there are ways to celebrate. Mass Street found some inventive ways to celebrate the Jayhawks’ fourth NCAA national championship. KCTV5′s Betsy Webster spotted one fan crowd-surfing in a shopping cart on Mass Street. The Lawrence Police Department...
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

KU national championship win helps Parkville T-shirt business

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Kansas' national championship win did more than just earn the Jayhawks their fourth title, it also helped a number of businesses. "All I can think about is how many more shirts we're going to have to print," said John Doole, of Ultimate Athletic Sportswear. On pins...
PARKVILLE, MO
KAKE TV

Fans welcome Jayhawks back to Lawrence following championship win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) – Thousands of fans filled the stands at Memorial Stadium to welcome home their Jayhawks as this years’ national champions. Despite the cold and the wind, KU fans showed up to welcome the team home. “Just to celebrate the victory, the biggest comeback in history...
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Fans snap up KU championship merchandise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jayhawk fans in Kansas City were buying up KU NCAA championship gear Tuesday. The championship T-shirts were out in the Power & Light District at Rally House. People like Brad Masterson came to Rally House to celebrate a championship. "You saw them do it so...
KANSAS CITY, MO

