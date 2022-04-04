Man run down by vehicle during Nottingham altercation, attempted stabbing reported in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week.

At shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Monday, April 28, two armed individual entered a business in the 1700-block of Taylor Avenue (21234) and fled with a bag of merchandise without paying for the items.

Sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 and 6 a.m. on Friday, April 1, an individual broke into a business in the 500-block of Middle River Road (21220) and stole a safe that contained cash.

Sometime between 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 and 6 a.m. on Friday, April 1, an individual entered a location in the 11000-block of Red Lion Road (21162) and stole construction tools.

At just after 12:15 p.m. on Friday, April 1, a known individual attempted to stab someone in the area of Kosoak Road at Keener Road (21220) when the victim confronted the suspect about their children.

At just after 9:45 p.m. on Friday, April 1, an individual intentionally hit someone with a vehicle following an altercation in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard (21236). The victim had non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was arrested.

Photo via Pixabay

