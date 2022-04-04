ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon says no gaming bill will be approved in the 2022 session

By Brian Lawson
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — There are four days left in the Alabama Legislative session for 2022.

A number of bills remain under consideration, including a measure that would outlaw the teaching of “divisive concepts” in Alabama public schools.

But one, much-anticipated measure isn’t going to pass this year.

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutchen told News 19 on Monday that there will be no gaming bill passed this session. That came in response to a question about the lottery, so it also appears there will be no lottery bill this year.

It looked like there was some momentum for a lottery bill and possibly casino gaming and sports betting during this session. A House committee passed a lottery bill and a Senate committee passed a full gaming bill, but the House Speaker says they won’t happen this year.

The lottery measure was estimated to have the potential to raise $198-$285 million annually. The measure called for money for college scholarships and student debt relief. But, Alabama Rep. Chip Brown, R-Mobile, said the legislature to get the measure passed this year.

The casino gaming bill, which also called for a lottery, was projected to raise an estimated to raise $267-$404 million annually – apart from lottery revenues –  and it called for casino gaming, sports betting, a compact with the Poarch Creek Indians that would include a new casino in Jackson or DeKalb county.

Alabama is one of five states without a lottery — and one of those is Nevada.

