ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MO Governor says they will compete to keep Chiefs

By Heidi Schmidt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPfmg_0ezHKOkd00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he doesn’t plan to let the Kansas City Chiefs relocate without a fight.

Parson confirmed Monday that he has talked with Chiefs president Mark Donovan. Parson also released a statement saying he told Donovan that Missouri “will compete with any state trying to move the Chiefs.”

“Missouri has been home to the Kansas City Chiefs for nearly 60 years, and we don’t anticipate that changing anytime soon,” Parson said.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on new OT: ‘The rules are what the rules are’

News broke last week when Kevin Clark of the Ringer reported Chiefs President Mark Donovan said the team had considered options in the state of Kansas , and had been pitched by Kansas developers.

Kansas lawmakers are taking steps to sweeten the deal if the Chiefs are serious about moving.

An amendment added to a bill that would legalize sports betting would also set aside millions of dollars to attract professional sports teams.

The Kansas House passed the plan Friday , but the Senate adjourned before voting.

Jackson County, Missouri, Executive Frank White told FOX4 he’s going to do everything in his power to keep the Chiefs at the Truman Sports Complex, playing in Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s just so neat to have two sports franchises of that magnitude in your community that have been here this long,” White said.

Country music star Trace Adkins to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort

“You hate to have the conversation about whether they are going to stay or go. I think the fans in Kansas City and surrounding areas in the region have done a great job of supporting both franchises and I think it would be great that they stay in Jackson County and continue the great tradition that was started in 1972.”

Parson said he planned to be at the bargaining table if it reaches that point as well.

“My administration and I have a great working relationship with the Chiefs organization, and this will not change,” Parson said.

Parson is a longtime season ticket holder of the Chiefs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
KSNT News
KSNT News

8K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KSNT News

Plans to attract new sports teams in Kansas being weighed

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— As lawmakers undergo negotiations on a sports betting bill, an amendment offered by House Federal and State Affairs chair Rep. John Barker, R-Abilene, would incentivize new sports teams coming to the area. The House amendment would establish a new fund, called the “Attracting Professional Sports in Kansas” fund, and it would designate that […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
KOLR10 News

Best counties to retire to in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Missouri using data from Niche. Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and […]
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Warning for Missourians to Watch Out for this Destructive Worm

The word is that Missourians could see the return of an awful invasive worm this year. It looks like a combination of a hammerhead shark and a worm and it's really bad news. Credit to Only In Your State for this heads up. They warn of the hammerhead flatworm and Missouri is one of the hotspots that could see this vile creature this year. Inside Edition profiled these weird looking creatures and described the damage they potentially can do.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Mark Donovan
Outdoor Life

Dozens of Giant Mississippi River Catfish Caught in Illinois Tournament

If you want to catch a seriously big catfish—one that weighs 80 or 90 pounds—the Mississippi River north of St. Louis needs to be on your fishing radar. The season-opening event of the “Twisted Cat Fishing Tournament,” now in its eighth year, took place on March 5 on this stretch of the Mississippi outside of Alton, Illinois. And competitors hauled in some truly giant blue cats over the course of the day.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mo#The Kansas City Chiefs#Ringer#The Kansas House#Senate
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1070 KHMO-AM

Why is the USA hiding billions of pounds of Cheese in Missouri?

Apparently, the US Government is hiding billions of pounds of cheese in a cave in Missouri...We are serious, why are they doing this?. According to Yahoo.com, the US Government is storing over 1.4 Billion pounds of cheese in the caves of Missouri. This all started years ago in the 70s when the US government started buying cheese from farmers to help them stay afloat but they bought so much they had to figure out what to do with it all.
MISSOURI STATE
KWCH.com

Rain, thunder, and snow coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Good chances for rain and snow are on the way to Kansas for Thursday, with accumulations of snow likely in central Kansas by Thursday night. Meanwhile, many areas across central and eastern Kansas will see around an inch of actual liquid precipitation, with up to a third of an inch for western Kansas. The snow could potentially be heavy for a few hours Thursday night, but with temperatures near or just above freezing most of the roads will be wet and not slick.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy