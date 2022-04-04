ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Report: Dodge Is Going Back to NASCAR

By Thom Taylor
 1 day ago
Based on Robby Gordon's recent comments, it looks like Dodge will be back to race in NASCAR Cup events. Will it be for the 2023, or 2024...

Comments / 47

Paul 205redgt
17h ago

Ok here we go again let's make this clear yes there made in the USA But its still not a American car and the profits do not stay here in the USA. And forget Nascars are supposed to resemble the cars we drive as close as possible. Now the last time I looked Toyota dose not make a V8 for the Camry and they are front wheel drive and its not a American car so for them 3 reasons Toyota has no business being in Nascar racing. I hope if Dodge comes back Toyota we'll go away no need for it

Reply(2)
8
scott
22h ago

be good to see Mopar back in. my thought. how many production cars have a v8. its not win on Sunday sell on Monday anymore. all but a couple are 6 cylinders. just a thought

Reply
6
Larry Lee
17h ago

the glory days of oem parts and american steel will never be felt again with nascar and its next gen cookie box cars.

Reply
4
