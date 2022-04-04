Report: Dodge Is Going Back to NASCAR

Manufacturers are currently undergoing a seismic shift in the way they engineer cars, as legislation has forced them to change from combustion to electrification across the world. But Dodge has always done things differently, and the company that brought us muscle cars like the Challenger SRT Hellcat and Demon has accepted that electrification would not suit its brand image. That's why the Detroit-based automaker has found a way around the forthcoming ban on gasoline-burning vehicles, as it has today announced plans for an 800-horsepower hydrogen-combustion muscle car that will replace the Hellcat in the automaker's lineup, to be called the SRT Hydra.

