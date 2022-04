Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Williams comes off the bench when the Bulls are at full strength, but they will not be on Tuesday. Zach LaVine is sidelined Tuesday night due to left knee soreness injury management. He's expected to play on the second leg of the back-to-back set, but for now, it'll be Williams who draws the start on the wing.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO