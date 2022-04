KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - This year is the 50th anniversary of Title IX, where it’s benefited women to also have the same opportunities as men, especially in sports. Courtney Pruitt the athletic director at Kilgore College praises Title IX. “Title IX has done a number of things just for me being able to be a female head coach. I was able to do that very early on in my career, and now coming to be the second athletic director who is also a female at Kilgore College. I mean that is unheard of especially at 38-years-old.

KILGORE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO