Utah ranked fifth in the nation for success on AP exams

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – Utah students were ranked fifth in the nation for success on AP exams for 2021. Utah’s class of 2021 took approximately 39,500 AP exams and earned a score of 3, 4, or 5 over 67% of the time.

Scores are distributed from 1-5 with a score of a 5 being 90-100% on the test. These scores are then used to gain college credits. How many credits students earns will depend on the test taken and the college they decide to attend.

Utah was ranked the fifth highest passing rate in the nation, according to the College Board . The four states ahead of Utah include South Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“We are pleased to see our students stretching themselves academically and succeeding” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson. “We look forward to next year’s results in light of the just passed House Bill 390 which offers assistance to students who are struggling financially to take AP exams and enroll in early college and concurrent enrollment programs.”

Utah’s Most Popular AP Exams in 2021

# Exam Taken % 3, 4, 5 English Language/Composition 4,809 68.1 Human Geography 4,554 64.4 United States History 4,191 62.7 World History: Modern 2,682 62.9 Calculus AB 2,586 64.3 English Literature/Composition 2,528 64.3 Psychology 2,422 74.2 U.S. Government & Politics 1,911 67.8 Statistics 1,882 80.7 Biology 1,693 68.7 Provided by College Board

Utah Student Participation in AP Exams

2011 2016 2020 2021 Number Taking Exams 9,777 12,504 14,271 14,361 Number Scoring 3 or Higher 6,861 8,611 9,756 10,155 % Graduates Scoring 3 or Higher 22.2 22.1 22.6 22.7 Provided by College Board

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.