Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Season 5 Tell-All Part 1. Read at your own risk!. I think it’s safe to assume many who followed 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 knew the tell-all special had the potential to be even more dramatic than the season itself, and it lived up to that promise with the first installment. We learned that Mike Berk and Ximena Morales are still together (though recent photos of Ximena and a new man indicates that’s no longer the case post-production), and as shocking as that update was, it certainly didn’t top Gino Palazzolo proving he hadn’t changed a bit since he and Jasmine Pineda concluded filming.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO