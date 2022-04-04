ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Provo Police Department brings back explorer youth program

By Cali Jackson
 1 day ago

PROVO, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The Provo Police Department is bringing back their Law Enforcement Explorer program. This program is designed to train and educate youth for real police operations. Explorers will learn through hands-on and classroom training in different categories. Some of these categories include:

  • Domestic Disturbance
  • Hostage Negotiation
  • Crime Scene
  • Burglary in Progress
  • Officer Down
  • And more
Participants are required to

  • be between the ages of 14 and 21
  • Have parental approval if under 18 years of age
  • Maintain a 2.0 GPA
  • Be healthy and in decent physical condition
  • Have good morals and ethics
  • Have a valid Driver’s License if over 18 years of age
  • Have no convictions of serious crimes
  • Live in Utah County
  • Pass a background check

For more information or to fill out an application, click here .

