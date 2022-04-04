Provo Police Department brings back explorer youth program
PROVO, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The Provo Police Department is bringing back their Law Enforcement Explorer program. This program is designed to train and educate youth for real police operations. Explorers will learn through hands-on and classroom training in different categories. Some of these categories include:
- Domestic Disturbance
- Hostage Negotiation
- Crime Scene
- Burglary in Progress
- Officer Down
- And more
Participants are required to
- be between the ages of 14 and 21
- Have parental approval if under 18 years of age
- Maintain a 2.0 GPA
- Be healthy and in decent physical condition
- Have good morals and ethics
- Have a valid Driver’s License if over 18 years of age
- Have no convictions of serious crimes
- Live in Utah County
- Pass a background check
For more information or to fill out an application, click here .
