Murder victim’s mother speaks out for the first time

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVNS)– Sadness and anger are just two of the emotions that surround a West Virginia mom as she demands answers in the killing of her 23-year-old son, Jaydon .

Left to care for Jaydon’s 11-month-old son, Joscelyn Brown is unwilling to give up on her quest for justice, for them both.

“I just want justice for my son. He was a son, a father, a great friend, a brother and nothing’s being done about his murder,” Brown said.

Detective S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Brown’s case is still an ongoing investigation.

He said it is challenging to investigate any murder case when witnesses don’t come forward or when there are no cameras in the vicinity of the crime.

“When those things are absent, it is a very slow and meticulous process. I understand the family’s frustrations and I wish we could go quicker,” Sommers said.

Detective Sommers said if the case is rushed, there is a potential for evidence to get thrown out in court and he said he does not want that.

Brown’s Step-father, Timothy Fields, wants the public to know Jaydon was a good kid and a good father.

“He liked to do TikToks with him and his girl. They were really fun, they did them all the time, it was fun,” Fields said.

A family looking for answers while keeping Brown’s memory alive.

