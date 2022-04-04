Pilot dies at Kerrville-Kerr County Municipal Airport after landing

Light aircraft flying overhead at takeoff with blue sky. (Andrew Merry/Getty Images)

After a pilot landed in Kerrville, he crashed into a plane and was later pronounced dead.

On March 31, at approximately 11 a.m., a pilot that landed at the Kerrville-Kerr County Municipal Airport died after crashing into an unoccupied aircraft. The pilot “passed away from a cardiac-related emergency and not secondary to a plane crash,” according to Kerrville police. A witness saw the plane drive over a patch of grass and they advised the plane's pilot appeared unconscious, police say.

The pilot's Mooney 20E plane landed, crossed the grass median while taxiing, and impacted a parked aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash was first reported by the Kerrville Daily Times .





- Exploring Buc-ee's: We taste test unique items at the iconic Texas gas station

- Boerne's Free Roam Brewing Company joins international Ukraine fundraiser

- Buc-ee's in Boerne: New store expected almost 10 years from announcement

- Hill Country cannabis company unveils THC-infused chocolate bar

- Get out of town and visit these 5 breweries in Boerne for a quick getaway

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here.