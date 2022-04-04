ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Pilot dies at Kerrville-Kerr County Municipal Airport after landing

By Gabriel Romero
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK52S_0ezHJD4r00
Light aircraft flying overhead at takeoff with blue sky. (Andrew Merry/Getty Images)

After a pilot landed in Kerrville, he crashed into a plane and was later pronounced dead.

On March 31, at approximately 11 a.m., a pilot that landed at the Kerrville-Kerr County Municipal Airport died after crashing into an unoccupied aircraft. The pilot “passed away from a cardiac-related emergency and not secondary to a plane crash,” according to Kerrville police. A witness saw the plane drive over a patch of grass and they advised the plane's pilot appeared unconscious, police say.

The pilot's Mooney 20E plane landed, crossed the grass median while taxiing, and impacted a parked aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash was first reported by the Kerrville Daily Times .

San Antonio, TX
