Union Square billboard calls San Francisco 'famous the world over for dirt-cheap fentanyl'

By Amy Graff
 1 day ago
Mothers Against Drug Deaths launched a campaign Monday with a billboard in San Francisco's Union Square calling on the city to crack down on the street-drug marketplace. (courtesy Mothers Against Drug Deaths)

A group of mothers is calling on San Francisco city officials to crack down on people openly dealing and using drugs on city streets with a bold message that went up in Union Square on Monday afternoon.

Mothers Against Drug Deaths paid for a billboard that reads: "Famous the world over for our brains, beauty and now, dirt-cheap fentanyl.”

The message is referring to the opiate that has flooded the city's street drug marketplace in recent years, intensifying the peril of addiction and leading to a staggering number of overdose deaths.

"It’s dangerous and actually crazy because you can walk down a lot of the city streets and see hundreds of drug dealers out in the open," said Jacqui Berlinn of Livermore, who co-founded Mothers Against Drug Deaths. "You can literally watch them sell the drugs to an addict… and then watch that addict walk a few steps away and use ...holding the foil in their hands, putting the needles in their arms."

Berlinn's 31-year-old son grew up in Livermore and is a fentanyl addict living on the streets of San Francisco.

"I spoke with my son yesterday," Berlinn told SFGATE. "It was a beautiful miracle that he called. He completely agrees with what we’re doing. He sees new faces coming to the city every day to buy fentanyl. He sees high school kids, they’re coming into the city and buying fentanyl and bringing it back to the suburbs."

Berlinn said her group's campaign is intended to warn tourists and families about the drugs on the city streets.

“Parents worldwide should know that San Francisco is unsafe for children and families,” Berlinn said in a news release. “My son is at risk of dying because the San Francisco city government, with the support of Governor Gavin Newsom, refuses to arrest him for breaking the law and mandate treatment.”

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid that can be up to 100 times more powerful than morphine, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says . A respiratory depressant, the drug can impact a user's ability to breathe.

The drug was created in the 1960s to manage pain after surgery, and its clinical use expanded in the 1990s with the introduction of the extended release patch that is typically used to treat advanced cancer pain. Illicit fentanyl started appearing on San Francisco streets in 2018, and is often mixed with other drugs such as heroin and cocaine to increase potency.

Overdose deaths rose rapidly with the arrival of fentanyl. The number of overdoses deaths linked to the drug increased from nine in 2009 to 230 in 2019, the city said in a report . In 2021, the city reported 474 deaths due to fentanyl, preliminary data shows . The San Francisco Department of Public Health issued an alert last month warning city residents of the risks of fentanyl after reporting three fatal and nine non-fatal overdoses in people who reportedly meant to use cocaine but were unintentionally exposed to fentanyl.

The city has taken several steps to address the fentanyl epidemic, including adding new drug and mental health beds and launching the Street Overdose Response team to provide care for people at high risk of overdose. In December, Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in the Tenderloin; that streamlined the city's permitting regulations in order to quickly open the Linkage Center that connects people living on the street and struggling with substance use and mental health issues to services. The declaration also allowed the city to hire 200 new behavioral health workers instead of going through the lengthy normal bureaucracy, said Andy Lynch, a spokesperson for the mayor's office.

The state of emergency expired last month, but Lynch said the mayor renewed aspects of the declaration that allowed city workers to serve as disaster service workers to respond to issues in the Tenderloin.

“The mayor agrees that we need to break up open-air drug dealing in San Francisco," Lynch wrote in an emailed statement. "Police officers are making arrests every day, and in the last few weeks an additional 20 officers have been added to the Tenderloin neighborhood to support our emergency response initiative. The police have seized over 10 kilos of fentanyl in the Tenderloin area this year alone, which is roughly four times more than was seized over the same time period last year. We know more needs to be done to make more arrests, but there also needs to be accountability for the people who are dealing drugs, committing acts of violence, and making our communities less safe."

