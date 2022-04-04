Kelly Clarkson Takes to the ‘Street’ to Cover This Motown Anthem

Click here to read the full article.

Kelly Clarkson threw it back to a Motown classic for Monday’s episode (April 4) of The Kelly Clarkson Show .

In this edition of Kellyoke , the talk show host performed Martha Reeves & The Vandellas ‘ “Dancing in the Street.” Wearing a belted teal dress and over-the-knee black boots, Clarkson and her backup singers did their best impression of the 1960s vocal girl group, all while making the song her own with some impressive high notes.

“Dancing in the Street” was written by Marvin Gaye , Mickey Stevenson and Ivy Jo Hunter for Motown. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1964 and has been covered countless times. The Mamas & the Papas , the Kinks , the Grateful Dead and Van Halen have all released versions of the song, but its most notable cover is probably the duet between Mick Jagger and David Bowie , released in 1985. The two legends created a particularly memorable music video for the song, which features them dancing in the streets of London. The Bowie/Jagger version reached No. 7 on the Hot 100.

“Callin’ out around the world/ Are you ready for a brand new beat?/ Summer’s here and the time is right/ For dancing in the street,” the 39-year-old vocalist sang, proving that the song was a fitting choice considering the summer season approaching.

Other recent Kellyoke numbers include fellow 1960s hit “ Son of a Preacher Man ” by Dusty Springfield , as well as “ Almost Doesn’t Count ” by Brandy , “ High Horse ” by Kacey Musgraves , and Billie Eilish and Khalid ‘s “ Lovely. ”

Watch Clarkson perform “Dancing in the Street” below.