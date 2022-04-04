ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant sees too many fouls as issue behind Nets’ defensive struggles

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Kevin Durant doesn’t see much structurally wrong with the Nets’ defense despite the team giving up 120 or more points in three straight games. But he did point to one major issue: cutting down on fouls.

“I don’t think we were that bad,” Durant said following Monday’s practice. “I know we lost but I look at that from, like I said, making stupid fouls. That just makes the game look even slower when you’re putting them at the free-throw line. They’re getting points every time down, but we actually are stopping them when the ball is live.”

The Nets have lost three of their past four, and in those three losses, they have given up 23, 34 and 49 free throws. The latter, a loss in Atlanta in a game that saw the Nets fall to 10th in the Eastern Conference, was particularly galling.

The Hawks shot just 41.9 percent from the field on Saturday, and Brooklyn’s opposing field-goal percentage has been fine on a game-by-game basis recently.

But that doesn’t matter if the Nets are letting teams shoot nearly 50 free throws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dp0B_0ezHJ6z100 Kevin Durant defends against the Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic.USA TODAY Sports

“It’s just the execution and the finishing,” Durant said. “Like, you guard somebody straight up and it’s just in your mind, the urge when you see the ball is to reach, you know what I’m saying? And the ref sees the trigger, no matter if you touch the ball or not, they’re gonna call a foul if you reach in.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmHVQ_0ezHJ6z100 Nets would be ‘shocked’ if Ben Simmons was back for play-in game

“So I think initially, our point-of-attack defense is solid and then we may end up, like I said, fouling. We can definitely be better and certain plays we can correct, but overall, I think we got good intentions out there.”

On a per-possession basis, the Nets are 20th in the league in defense this season. But given the inconsistency with their lineup, it’s hard to know if that really means much.

“It’s the NBA. We’re not gonna completely stop a whole team,” Durant said. “We look at Milwaukee [last Thursday], they shot, what, 44 percent from the field? That’s pretty solid for a team that’s got one of the best players in the world on it. Then we play a team [Atlanta on Saturday] and the other day, they shot, what, 42, 43 percent from the field? They’re making 42 percent of their shots, that’s pretty solid on the defensive side of the ball.”

Cutting down on fouls, in theory, should be an easy thing to do. But the Nets have struggled in that area all season, ranking 25th in opposing free-throw attempts.

“Just being in the right spots,” Bruce Brown said. “Not reaching. Really just be smart on defense. There’s been some terrible fouls and we’re fouling some of their best free-throw shooters.”

Brown is good to go for Tuesday’s game against Houston after battling an illness.

Goran Dragic is still in Atlanta after testing positive for COVID-19.

Nash said that Seth Curry, who has been in and out of the lineup with an ankle injury, didn’t do much in practice on Monday. The team is weighing whether or not to sit him for the rest of the regular season in preparation for the play-in game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fouling#Fouls#Usa Today Sports#Hawks
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy