‘Don’t drive high’: Hochul unveils ads aimed at NY’s legal marijuana customers

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

New York State launched its first ads in anticipation of legally selling marijuana later this year with the warning : “Don’t drive high.”

Customers will be able to buy cannabis products in licensed retail stores by year’s end, according to the state Office of Cannabis Management .

Gov. Kathy Hochul and OCM unveiled 15 second and 30 second public TV services ads and billboards as part of the state’s “Cannabis Conversations” campaign.

The TV ads advises:  A customer must be 21 and over to buy and use cannabis; stoners should be respectful and smoke skunky smelling weed “away from other people,” store the stash safely away from children; and “you should never drive under the influence.”

Roadway billboards contain the phrase enclosed in a big white bubble that warns pot smokers: “Don’t drive high.”

“With the ‘Cannabis Conversations’ campaign, we’re following through on our commitment to provide New Yorkers with the information they need to safely navigate the new Cannabis Law,”  Hochul said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwXCv_0ezHJ3Kq00 A rendering of the Cannabis Conversations public relations campaign on a billboard.NYS Office of Cannabis Managemen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i40yB_0ezHJ3Kq00
New Jersey and Massachusetts made weed sales legal, encouraging New York to follow. NYS Office of Cannabis Managemen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sccdq_0ezHJ3Kq00 Customers will be able to buy cannabis products in licensed retail stores by year’s end.NYS Office of Cannabis Managemen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAAYk_0ezHJ3Kq00
A customer must be 21 and over to buy and use cannabis.NYS Office of Cannabis Managemen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5zSa_0ezHJ3Kq00 Recommendations include urging stoners to be respectful and smoke away from other people.Getty Images/Tetra images RF https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMrCo_0ezHJ3Kq00
Gov. Hochul and OCM unveiled the new ads Monday.NYS Office of Cannabis Managemen

“Education is the best tool to keep New Yorkers healthy as we continue to ramp up this safe, inclusive, and equitable industry.”

OCM said the first batch of licenses to sell cannabis should be issued in the fall.

New York officials created a stink last month by approving rules that gives convicted potheads and dealers when cannabis was illegal the first dibs for licenses to sell recreational marijuana.

The legislature passed a law about a year ago legalizing the sale of cannabis. Surrounding states including New Jersey and Massachusetts also made weed sales legal, forcing New York’s hand.

New York Post
New York Post

Politics
