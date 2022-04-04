Yankees acquire Rays pitcher David McKay

TAMPA — The Yankees swung a deal with a division foe to bolster their pitching depth.

As they worked on making final tweaks to their roster ahead of Thursday’s Opening Day, the Yankees acquired Rays right-handed reliever David McKay on Monday, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed. McKay had been in the Rays’ camp on a minor league deal, but he will reportedly be added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster.

The 27-year-old McKay owns a 6.08 ERA across 26 major league games, split between the Mariners and Tigers. He did not pitch at all last season after undergoing hip surgery last April, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

It was not immediately clear whether McKay would join the Yankees’ bullpen or go to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, though he does have one option remaining. In three Grapefruit League games this spring, McKay gave up three earned runs across 3 ⅔ innings while striking out three and walking one.

David McKay pitches for the Tigers on March 9, 2020.Getty ImagesDavid McKay poses with the Rays on March 17, 2022.MLB Photos via Getty Images

Earlier on Monday, manager Aaron Boone had said the Opening Day roster was almost finalized — with the team leaning towards taking 16 pitchers on their 28-man roster — but left the door open for potential trades.

“A lot can go on,” Boone said. “There’s logistics of roster spots and things like that. … There’s some things that could still play out.”