Why Jon Batiste’s ‘We Are’ Won Album of the Year at 2022 GRAMMYs | Billboard News

By Ciara McVey
Billboard
 1 day ago

The top honors at Sunday night's Grammys did...

www.billboard.com

CBS News

Jon Batiste on the healing power of music

Jon Batiste goes into Sunday's 64th Annual Grammy Awards with 11 nominations, more than any artist this year. But for Batiste, who is also the bandleader and a producer on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," success is not without challenges. Batiste and Suleika Jaouad, whom he calls the love of his life, talk about his music, her battle with leukemia, and more in an emotional and revealing interview with correspondent Jim Axelrod for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast April 3 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Jon Batiste Perform “Freedom” at the 2022 Grammys

Jon Batiste took the stage at the 2022 Grammys tonight. He played a brief piano interlude while dressed in a black cape before hopping center stage, ditching the robe to reveal a sparkling suit, and performing his hit song “Freedom” from his 2021 album We Are. Batiste enlisted a full band for the set as well as backup dancers in colorful outfits. For the song’s end, they walked into the crowd and Batiste climbed atop Billie Eilish’s table while belting out the final chorus. Watch it all happen below.
MUSIC
The Boot

Jon Batiste’s ‘Cry’ Wins Best American Roots Song at 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste has walked away with his second win at the 2022 Grammy Awards. His track "Cry" was Best American Roots Song, just moments after winning Best American Roots Performance for the same track. "Cry" was nominated alongside Allison Russell's "Nightflyer," Yola's "Diamond Studded Shoes," Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi's...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Jon Batiste
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
WORLD
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article. The 64th Grammy Awards moved from January in Los Angeles to April in Las Vegas this year thanks to another Covid surge. Trevor Noah, who made his Grammy debut last year, returned to host a show that included performances by Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo. Here’s a rundown of all the Grammy winners. Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton Song...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

More artists have been added to this year's Grammys lineup

The Recording Academy has expanded its lineup of performers for the upcoming Grammy Awards, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah. Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R, Nas and Chris Stapleton have been added to the show, which airs on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 3 . The show will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

From LA Comeback to Vegas Brunch, How Spotify’s Best New Artist Party Pivoted With the Grammys

Three months ago, Spotify was planning its 2022 Best New Artist Grammy party to be the biggest yet. Originally set to take place Jan. 27 at the 1.6 million-square-foot Pacific Design Center, all 10 best new artist nominees — Baby Keem, Saweetie, Olivia Rodrigo, Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Jimmie Allen, Glass Animals, Finneas, and Arooj Aftab — were slated to perform.
MUSIC
UPI News

Grammys: Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo take top honors

April 3 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste took home Album of the Year for We Are at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. The show, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Batiste looked shocked in his seat before he came onstage.
MUSIC
Billboard

You Have to See This Backstage Lovefest Between Lady Gaga, Jon Batiste & SZA at the Grammys: ‘This Community Needs You’

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga couldn’t help but gush over Jon Batiste and SZA backstage at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday, and the feeling was very mutual. “You’re like joy inside one person. Thank you; thank you for all you do for everybody,” Gaga told the “Freedom” singer as she pulled him in for a hug, in footage captured by Entertainment Tonight. And just as Batiste was returning the compliment by calling Gaga “one of [his] heroes” and telling her to “give ’em hell,” who should roll into the conversation but a wheelchair-bound SZA, who couldn’t help but rave...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Click here to read the full article. The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music. With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas & Chris Stapleton to Perform at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. The Recording Academy announced five additional performers Thursday (March 24) for the 2022 Grammys: Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Nas and Chris Stapleton. The April 3 ceremony will also include a special In Memoriam segment featuring songs of Stephen Sondheim performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler. Previously announced performers are Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo. Trevor Noah is set to host the show, which will air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Sondheim, who died in November at age 91,...
MUSIC

