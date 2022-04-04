ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis to headline Derby Festival luncheon

WHAS 11
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDavis will be the speaker at the...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions

LVIV, Ukraine/DUBLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - Artillery pounded key cities in Ukraine on Wednesday, as its president urged the West to act decisively in imposing new and tougher sanctions being readied against Russia in response to civilian killings widely condemned as war crimes. Western sanctions over Russia's invasion gained new...
MILITARY
Fox News

Oklahoma House passes near-total abortion ban

The Oklahoma House passed a near-total abortion ban on Tuesday – the only exception being to save the life of the mother – with overwhelming support in the chamber. The bill, which passed 70-14, now goes to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk. He has said he will support any anti-abortion legislation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk risks new fight with SEC over late report on Twitter stake

Elon Musk may have just picked another battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, setting up a potential showdown over how he disclosed his investment in Twitter. The Tesla chief executive on Monday disclosed that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter – making him its largest shareholder – in an SEC form that investors are required to file when they own more than 5% of a company. The filing, dated March 14, revealed that Musk bought about 73.5 million shares for roughly $2.9 billion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Hall Of Famer#American Football#Nfl Hall
The Hill

Biden administration expected to extend student loan pause this week

The Biden administration is expected to announce another extension to the student loan pause this week, multiple sources told The Hill. The announcement could come as soon as Wednesday and would extend the moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual past the current May 1 expiration date. President...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hill

Ivanka Trump meets with Jan. 6 panel: reports

Ivanka Trump spoke for hours Tuesday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The interview with the former president’s elder daughter will solidify cooperation with some of President Trump’s inner circle — Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, spoke with the panel last week for several hours.
POTUS
Reuters

EU countries hunt for global coal stocks as Russian ban looms

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - European buyers are increasing shipments of coal from across the globe against a backdrop of a proposed European Union ban on Russian imports and the scramble to relieve tight gas supplies, according to data and shipping sources. The European Commission on Tuesday proposed new sanctions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy