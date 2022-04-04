ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Mayor plans to invest $30 million to increase police force to 4,000

By Lex Juarez
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is planning to invest $30 million in increasing the Metropolitan Police Department police force to 4,000 sworn officers. According to Police Chief Robert Contee, the department currently has just over 3,500.

“This budget does what DC residents all over our city are asking me to do – get our Metropolitan Police Department fully staffed and resourced with the officers they need to keep our community safe. That means getting MPD on the path back to 4,000 sworn officers,” said Mayor Bowser.

Mayor Bowser and Chief Contee highlighted four reasons that the police department needs to increase the number of officers. These include improving response times, increasing presence in neighborhoods, making and closing cases and preparing for post-protest heightened security.

The $30 million will be used in multiple categories including hiring, recruitment and retention. While the ultimate goal is 4,000 officers, Mayor Bowser said the short-term focus is to hire 347 officers in fiscal year 2023 and retain 300 current officers.

The department hopes to bring in 258 recruits, 42 residents from the cadet program and bring back 47 retired officers. This equates to the maximum number of officers that Chief Contee said can be onboarded in one year.

Mayor Bowser said, “As we get back to 4,000 officers, we’re focused on hiring D.C. residents to be D.C. police and we’re also focused on hiring more female officers. And our cadet program helps us do both. Combined with our investments in non-police prevention and intervention efforts, and combined with our investments in recreation opportunities for young people, this investment in M.P.D. is going to help us build a safer, stronger D.C.”

