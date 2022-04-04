ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Parking problems persist as beach season begins

By Katie Augustine
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30opDT_0ezHHWX000

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Tourists and locals alike are flocking to Lowcountry beaches as the spring season is in full swing.

But with the spike in visitors to the islands, comes a familiar problem, parking.

For the last few years, problems with parking have had island residents and visitors butting heads. The South Carolina Department of Transportation has gotten involved and legislation was passed in 2021 in an attempt to alleviate tension.

Only On 2: Governor, State Transportation Secretary weigh-in on beach parking battle

A popular Facebook group, Charleston Area Public Beach Access and Parking Group, created in 2020, eventually led to the creation of the Charleston Beach Foundation, a group that fights for fair access and parking at Lowcountry beaches.

The group was integral in the creation of SC Senate Bill S. 40, aka the Beach Parking Bill, which was passed into law in May of 2021.

Despite this, and the SCDOT’s efforts to create slanted parking spots along Palm Boulevard on the Isle of Palms, problems are arising again.

Some island residents are allegedly placing their own ‘no parking’ signs and encroachments on state-owned right of ways in an attempt to reduce or eliminate visitor parking near their properties.

SCDOT to revoke Isle of Palms 2015 parking plan that restricts public parking on most roads

“People don’t understand that these are DOT right of ways,” said Michael Barnett, an advocate for beach parking. “Obstructing anyone’s ability to park in these right of ways without explicit permission from the DOT is lawlessness. You’re breaking the law.”

Posts are popping up in the Charleston Area Public Beach Access and Parking Facebook group showing some of the signs in question.

Barnett says the disconnect between the municipalities and the DOT is fueling the fire.

“I think they want visitors, but they want visitors to be paying customers. And they are willing to ignore the law and try to sort of weasel out of any obligation they have to the DOT.”

News 2 reached out to both the DOT and the City of Isle of Palms for a statement regarding the ongoing situation as well as the possibility of illegal parking signs and encroachments and we are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 3

Related
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
Isle Of Palms, SC
Traffic
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Traffic
Isle Of Palms, SC
Lifestyle
City
Isle Of Palms, SC
State
South Carolina State
NBC Miami

Crews Begin Dismantling Miami Beach's Historic Deauville Beach Resort

The dismantling of Miami Beach's historic Deauville Beach Resort, which once played host to everyone from the Beatles to President John F. Kennedy, is underway following a years-long effort by historic preservationists to save the building. Aerial footage showed construction crews using a crane to dismantle sections of the hotel...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Decatur Daily

Construction to begin in June on downtown parking deck

Work could begin by this summer on a parking deck and college dormitory downtown as Decatur Utilities makes way for those two projects and a downtown hotel by replacing a sewer line near First Avenue Southeast and Johnston Street. Dane Shaw, city director of development, said he hopes construction on...
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#State Transportation#Sc Senate#Scdot
WBTW News13

Airlines cancel more than 3,300 U.S. flights over weekend, including 19 in Myrtle Beach

Airlines have canceled more than 3,300 U.S. flights over the weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando, as well as Baltimore and other airports across the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Outsider.com

North Carolina Man Survives Bite From One of the World’s Deadliest Snakes

An unnamed North Carolina man is out of the woods after treatments for a snake bite from one of the world’s deadliest vipers. The Gaboon viper, one of the most venomous snakes on the planet, is usually found in the rainforests and savannas of sub-Saharan Africa. But this Tar Heel State man got bit months ago while caring for the snake. Fortunately, the man had expert help nearby to save him from death.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJCL

Deadly storms slam Georgia, South Carolina, leaving destruction behind

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 12:02 a.m. Wednesday:Another round of severe storms is possible late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Update 9:18 p.m.: Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statement following tonight's deadly storm system. Update 8:18 p.m.: Officials in Allendale confirm three people have been injured but the injuries...
SAVANNAH, GA
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
WCBD Count on 2

David Bett wins 45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A chilly but beautiful spring morning welcomed about 20,000 racers to the 45th annual Cooper River Bridge Run on Saturday morning. The race was held about six months ago — after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual springtime race was postponed in 2021 to late […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man airlifted after falling from ladder in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was airlifted after falling off a ladder in Colleton County Saturday morning. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man suffered multiple injuries after falling about 30 feet from a ladder. The man was working on a nearby tree at his home, at the time. Paramedics located the man […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SLED investigating after multiple people shot during Friday-night altercation in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after an altercation that left five people with gunshot wounds Friday night in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the shooting took place at Logan Farm Road just after 11:30 p.m. Initial 9-1-1 calls reported one individual shot before being upgraded to two people shot […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy