With a solid rebound in March, crypto investment analysts appear to take a more bullish tone on the sector going forward. "Recovery is on track this week, with Bitcoin performing better by over 7% and Ethereum by 16% since last week,” said Eliézer Ndinga, Director of Research at Index Token Issuer Amun. “Avalanche is also up by a whopping 28.7%; a development that may be attributed to the increasing interest in the NFT ecosystem when gauging the 48% jump in the network’s NFT sales, as well as the excitement surrounding the expansion of Terra’s Anchor money-market protocol onto the AVAX network.”

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO