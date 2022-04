Th e Green Bay Packers have a gaping hole at receiver that coach Matt LaFleur is in a hurry to fill. “You’ve got to look at the totally of that room and just the collective efforts that each individual brings to that room,” LaFleur said at the NFL Spring Meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. “Certainly, if you look at our roster right now, we definitely need to get some speed in that room. We need a legit guy that can take off the top of the coverage. We lost a guy that was pretty good at doing that.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO