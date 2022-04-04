ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview residents worried after 3rd recent shooting

By Dana Rebik
 1 day ago

CHICAGO — Lakeview residents continue to be on edge after a third recent shooting in the neighborhood.

At around 2:50 a.m., police responded to Big City Tap, located in the 1000 block of West Belmont on the report of a shooting.

CPD said a 34-year-old woman was inside of the bar when an unknown suspect fired a shot from outside. She was grazed on the right side of her torso. The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The incident was the third latest shooting in Lakeview. Last week, a 72-year-old woman was shot in the 3100 block of Broadway while walking with young family members.

“The 72-year-old woman, that’s the most jarring,” said Lakeview resident Vadim Sagalchik. “That’s the one that’s the most relatable in the sense, it feels like it could be my mom walking my child in a stroller.”

On Sunday, March 27, Happy Camper employee Hermilo Beltran was shot to death in an alley behind the restaurant.

A GoFundMe for Beltran’s family has raised over $90,000.

“It’s so far up north everyone says it’s safer,” said Clarice Theriault. “I’m from Massachusetts, so moving to Chicago was already kind of but now that it’s getting more attention its definitely a little scarier for (my parents).”

When asked for comment in Monday’s press conference, Supt. Brown pointed to crime stats.

“The Chicago Police Department is consistently monitoring and adjusting resources across the city based on operational needs. We will continue to ensure appropriate staffing is in place in areas experiencing an increase in activity and crime patterns,” the department said in a statement.

No suspects are in custody in the three shootings. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

