ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Even without Shaqiri, Czichos, Chicago Fire FC’s defense remains strong to stay unbeaten

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZZIo_0ezHFfAZ00

CHICAGO – It was a dreary, rainy, cold afternoon that was far from ideal for soccer, and then came a few injuries for Chicago Fire FC.

But through all of it, one thing remained constant about the club so far in 2022: The defense was up to the challenge.

Despite playing without captain Rafael Czichos (health and safety protocols) and most of the match without Xherdan Shaqiri (calf tightness), the Fire managed to finish the match in a scoreless draw with FC Dallas on a more wintry day at Soldier Field.

That puts the club’s record at 2-0-3 on the season as they get their fourth clean sheet in five games, leading all of MLS with just one goal allowed so far this season.

For manager Ezra Hendrickson, it was far from perfect, but the club did get the point on a day where it was far from ideal in a number of ways.

, I told them, listen, you know, it wasn’t one of our best games. It wasn’t one of our most fluid games, especially on the ball. I thought it was a little slow tonight. We didn’t move the ball as quickly as we would like to. Our style of play is one that likes to move the ball a lot and get into the front half, and for some reason, we found ourselves going backwards a lot today, which can be dangerous.

“I told them that it’s a sign of a team that’s gelling together, that’s getting better, when even on your worst night, or a night when you don’t play your best football, you still find a way to get something out of the game and not lose the game, and we were able to do that tonight,” said Hendrickson. “So that’s the positive we’ll take from this, but we could be better than we were today.”

Opportunities were few and far between for each club as they split possession nearly down the middle and each had one quality shot on goal. Boris Sekulic had a clean look inside the box in the 55th minute but his shot traveled wide of the net, which ended up being the host’s best chance to score.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina got his fourth clean sheet of the season and the eighth of his still-young career in 16 matches. Midfielder Gaston Giménez was awarded Man of the Match for his work in the middle of the field as FC Dallas had few quality scoring opportunities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WGN News
WGN News

16K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN News

Senate panel to vote on Jackson nomination to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are launching a whirlwind of votes and Senate floor action Monday with the goal of confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court by the end of the week. The Senate Judiciary Committee kicks off Monday morning with a vote on whether to move Jackson’s nomination to the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks name Chris Vosters as Pat Foley’s replacement as the team’s play-by-play voice

One of the worst-kept secrets in the Chicago Blackhawks broadcast booth became official during Sunday night’s home game against the Arizona Coyotes: The team named Chris Vosters as the successor to play-by-play voice Pat Foley. The news was announced at the United Center during the first intermission. “It’s the honor of a lifetime to be named the next voice of the Chicago Blackhawks and ...
NHL
WGN News

Man suspected in 2 slayings shot by Illinois State Trooper

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected in the slayings of two women in southwestern Illinois has been shot and wounded by a state police trooper following a vehicle chase. The women’s bodies were found Saturday morning outside a home in Collinsville, about 83 miles (133 kilometers) south of Springfield, the Belleville News-Democrat reported. Local officers spotted […]
COLLINSVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
Person
Rafael Czichos
Person
Ezra Hendrickson
WGN News

Sledgehammer used in high-end heist at Hinsdale Marcus store

HINSDALE, Ill. — Police are investigating after another recent robbery at a suburban Marcus store. Early Monday morning, police responded to The Marcus Curated Luxury Collection store, located in the 100 block of South Washington Street. Police said unknown suspects used a sledge hammer to steal a number of high-end purses and handbags. At around […]
HINSDALE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire Fc#Fc Dallas
WGN News

Hall of Famer Marian Hossa to officially retire with the Blackhawks

CHICAGO – For some, the greatest honor that can be bestowed upon a player in the sport of hockey is a spot in the game’s Hall of Fame. Marian Hossa got that this past fall, but there’s still one more honor that awaits one of the greatest players in Blackhawks history. On Tuesday morning, the […]
NHL
WGN News

Kansas Jayhawks rally, rock North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Best. Comeback. Ever. Sounds pretty good next to Rock Chalk, Jayhawk. What looked like a lost cause turned into one of the sweetest wins ever for Kansas. The Jayhawks brought their fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WGN News

City of Chicago accumulates $89 million in speed camera tickets

CHICAGO — Just over a year ago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot lowered the threshold for miles per hour above the speed limit to issue tickets, with anything six miles per hour or above the speed limit garnering a ticket. Research from the Illinois Policy Institute showed that the top three speed cameras in Chicago garnered over […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

New Avondale coffee shop brings horror into brews

CHICAGO — A new coffee shop in Avondale was born during the COVID-19 pandemic and finally opened just three weeks ago. At horror-themed ‘The Brewed’, gargoyles and monsters stare at you while you take your sips. The atmosphere features memorabilia and references to horror culture of the last century, with one signature coffee named ‘The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy