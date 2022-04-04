ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Archer, Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 17:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Archer County, TX
County
Clay County, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Archer Clay
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dunklin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Greene, Craighead, northern Poinsett, northwestern Mississippi, southern Clay and southern Dunklin Counties through 400 AM CDT At 334 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beech Grove to 6 miles northeast of Grubbs. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jonesboro, Paragould, Kennett, Trumann, Bono, Lake City, Leachville, Rector, Bay, Senath, Brookland, Monette, Caraway, Marmaduke, Crowleys Ridge State Park, Lake Frierson State Park, Oak Grove Heights, Cardwell, Hornersville and Arbyrd. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clay, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Clay; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk; Wilkin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Where snowfall occurs visibilities may be reduced to near whiteout at times.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM EDT. Target Area: Orangeburg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Richland, Calhoun and Lexington Counties. North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. Stevens Creek Near Modoc affecting Edgefield and McCormick Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Some minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita street near the river begin to flood. At 10.0 feet, Farmland and lowlands along Highway 301 near Orangeburg become flooded at stages above 10 ft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 8.2 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bates, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bates; Henry Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon .Gusty west winds of 30 to 35 mph and humidity values as low as 25 percent will lead to critical fire weather conditions across Linn County KS, Bates and Henry Counties in Missouri this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 053, 054, AND 060 The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 060.Fire weather zones 053 and 054. * WIND...West winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Humidity values as low as 25% during the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Fayette, Lavaca, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Fayette; Lavaca; Lee CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY ACROSS MOST OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS TODAY AND EASTERN PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS ON THURSDAY DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY NORTH WINDS .A strong cold front will surge across our area this morning. Windy and dry conditions will prevail behind it today and resume on Thursday. North winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph and minimum relative humidities in the teens to lower 20s are expected today. North winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and minimum humidities in the single digits and teens can be expected on Thursday. These weather conditions when combined with dry fuels in many areas will result in a very high to potentially extreme fire danger according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Richland, Calhoun and Lexington Counties. North Fork Edisto River At Orangeburg affecting Orangeburg County. Stevens Creek Near Modoc affecting Edgefield and McCormick Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Congaree National Park. This will begin to produce flooding of portions of the lower boardwalk. At 17.0 feet, The access road to the Sandy Run subdivision becomes flooded. The lower boardwalk in the Congaree National Park becomes flooded by Cedar Creek. At 18.0 feet, Several homes in the Sandy Run subdivision along the river become flooded. At 18 feet the river covers the Weston Lake overlook in the Congaree National Park. Between 18 and 18.5 feet the river begins to cover sections of the elevated boardwalk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of 16.9 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy