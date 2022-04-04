Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Archer, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dunklin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Greene, Craighead, northern Poinsett, northwestern Mississippi, southern Clay and southern Dunklin Counties through 400 AM CDT At 334 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beech Grove to 6 miles northeast of Grubbs. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jonesboro, Paragould, Kennett, Trumann, Bono, Lake City, Leachville, Rector, Bay, Senath, Brookland, Monette, Caraway, Marmaduke, Crowleys Ridge State Park, Lake Frierson State Park, Oak Grove Heights, Cardwell, Hornersville and Arbyrd. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
