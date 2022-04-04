ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Surgeries delayed because of flooded operating rooms in VT

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Dozens of surgeries were postponed Monday at Vermont’s largest hospital because of weekend flooding caused by a burst pipe.

A dozen of UVM Medical Center’s 22 operating rooms remained out of commission on Monday, forcing nearly 50 surgeries to be delayed, the hospital said in a statement.

It will take about a week for repairs to be made to bring the remaining operating rooms back online, the hospital said.

Until then, surgical teams will be reviewing schedules and rescheduling elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis.

The pipe burst Saturday night. Workers scrambled to move sensitive equipment to avoid damage, and only two functioning operating rooms were available for emergencies on Sunday.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

