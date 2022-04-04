Surgeries delayed because of flooded operating rooms in VT

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Dozens of surgeries were postponed Monday at Vermont’s largest hospital because of weekend flooding caused by a burst pipe.

A dozen of UVM Medical Center’s 22 operating rooms remained out of commission on Monday, forcing nearly 50 surgeries to be delayed, the hospital said in a statement.

It will take about a week for repairs to be made to bring the remaining operating rooms back online, the hospital said.

Until then, surgical teams will be reviewing schedules and rescheduling elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis.

The pipe burst Saturday night. Workers scrambled to move sensitive equipment to avoid damage, and only two functioning operating rooms were available for emergencies on Sunday.