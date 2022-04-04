No verdict after first full day of deliberations in governor kidnap plot trial

The death penalty trial of Nikolas Cruz, the shooter who murdered 17 students and staff members in the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, appears to be headed towards mistrial, just two days into jury selection. Mr Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has already pleaded guilty to the murders at his high school. The jury will now decide if he receives the death penalty or a lifetime of imprisonment.For Mr Cruz to receive the death penalty, the jurors must all unanimously agree. If any one of the 12 jurors does not agree that factors such...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO