Michigan State

No verdict after first full day of deliberations in governor kidnap plot trial

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a full day of deliberations Monday in the...

TODAY.com

Jury handed case of 4 men charged in Michigan governor kidnapping plot

The case of four men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan’s governor is now in the hands of the jury. The jury will decide if the men are guilty of conspiracy, facing up to life in prison for plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, allegedly over COVID-19 restrictions. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for Saturday TODAY.April 2, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Oxygen

Brothers Exonerated For Brutal 1995 Murder After Trial's Star Witness Confesses

Two brothers have been exonerated for a violent 1995 murder after new evidence linked the crime to a serial rapist and killer. George and Melvin DeJesus, ages 44 and 48, were charged with the July 11, 1995 rape and murder of an unnamed woman in her Pontiac, Michigan, home, according to a news release from Michigan's Department of the Attorney General. The brothers’ 1997 convictions were heavily influenced by the testimony of a third man, Brandon Gohagen, whose DNA was found at the crime scene. Gohagen claimed that the DeJesus brothers forced him to rape and kill the victim.
PONTIAC, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Government
The Baltimore Sun

‘Sloppy police work’: Jury acquits man accused of killing ex-Maryland football player

A Baltimore jury acquitted a man Wednesday on all charges in the killing of former University of Maryland football player David Mackall Jr. Charged with first-degree murder, Kalim Satterfield’s trial lasted four days and hinged almost entirely on the statements of two witnesses to the shooting, Mackall’s girlfriend and her father, who had identified Satterfield from police photo arrays. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOOD

Defense takes aim at ‘Big Dan’ in kidnap plot trial

Testimony continued Tuesday in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. (March 22, 2022) Defense takes aim at ‘Big Dan’ in kidnap plot trial. Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: March 23, 2022. Democrats take aim at big oil amid...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parkland shooting: Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty hearing could be declared mistrial

The death penalty trial of Nikolas Cruz, the shooter who murdered 17 students and staff members in the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, appears to be headed towards mistrial, just two days into jury selection. Mr Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has already pleaded guilty to the murders at his high school. The jury will now decide if he receives the death penalty or a lifetime of imprisonment.For Mr Cruz to receive the death penalty, the jurors must all unanimously agree. If any one of the 12 jurors does not agree that factors such...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOOD

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom holds press conference

A man was fatally shot by an officer Monday morning on Grand Rapids’ southeast side, police say. (April 4, 2022) Dwayne Stephens named head coach for WMU basketball. No verdict after first full day of deliberations …. Canceled flights turn spring break into a headache. MSP: Troopers shot, killed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

