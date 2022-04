There's nothing like playing a sport and being brought into the traditions of the team and the long history, especially when rivalry week approaches. Every team treats rivalry week much different than every other week, because everyone wants to win from the top man to the last parent. You're about to be looking across at a group of guys or girls who dislike you simply for the colors you have on. This only means one thing, WAR!

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO