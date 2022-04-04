ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Lawmakers investigating Edwardsville warehouse incident

By Jana Garrett
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – U.S. lawmakers are launching an investigation into Amazon’s handling of that deadly warehouse collapse in Edwardsville .

It happened on December 10, when a long track tornado ripped through the Midwest. The House Oversight Committee is asking questions about emergency preparedness drills, and communication on that day.

Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Edwardsville tornado at Amazon site

Some survivors say they were told to keep working through the storm – and weren’t allowed to leave.

