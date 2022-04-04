Lawmakers investigating Edwardsville warehouse incident

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – U.S. lawmakers are launching an investigation into Amazon’s handling of that deadly warehouse collapse in Edwardsville .

It happened on December 10, when a long track tornado ripped through the Midwest. The House Oversight Committee is asking questions about emergency preparedness drills, and communication on that day.

Some survivors say they were told to keep working through the storm – and weren’t allowed to leave.

