Tennessee State

AAA: Tennessee’s gas price average back below $4

By Slater Teague
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s gas price average has fallen below $4 per gallon, according to AAA on Monday.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular stands at $3.97, 30 cents more expensive than a month ago.

AAA said 75% of gas stations in the state now have prices below $4 per gallon.

Man facing charges after shooting last week in Hawkins County

According to AAA, the Kingsport and Johnson City markets are among the least expensive in the state with gas prices averaging $3.89 and $3.92 per gallon respectively.

Knoxville is listed as the most expensive market in Tennessee, with an average price of $4.05 per gallon.

California continues to have the most expensive gas in the nation, where the average price is currently $5.85 per gallon, according to AAA.

