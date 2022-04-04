AAA: Tennessee’s gas price average back below $4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s gas price average has fallen below $4 per gallon, according to AAA on Monday.
The statewide average price for a gallon of regular stands at $3.97, 30 cents more expensive than a month ago.
AAA said 75% of gas stations in the state now have prices below $4 per gallon.
According to AAA, the Kingsport and Johnson City markets are among the least expensive in the state with gas prices averaging $3.89 and $3.92 per gallon respectively.
Knoxville is listed as the most expensive market in Tennessee, with an average price of $4.05 per gallon.
California continues to have the most expensive gas in the nation, where the average price is currently $5.85 per gallon, according to AAA.
