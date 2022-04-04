ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

PHOTOS: PGPD searching for multiple people who vandalized cruiser

By Shennekia Grimshaw
 1 day ago

LAUREL, Md. ( WDVM ) — A search is underway for a group of people who damaged a police cruiser in Prince George’s County over the weekend.

Police said that around 11 p.m. on Saturday, the officer tried to break up the crowd that was there for a car meet-up. There were about 100 cars with a large group of spectators.

Images courtesy of Prince William County police.

Police released the above images of people involved in the meet-up. One individual, pictured below, was armed with a pole. The officer was not hurt, but police say this was a dangerous situation.

Image courtesy of Prince William County police.

Chief Malik Aziz said, “The behavior toward our officer on Saturday was criminal. Attacking a cruiser should not be a source of entertainment for anyone. We take this seriously and we know the community does too. It’s completely unacceptable.”

Anyone with any information is If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-937-0910.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

