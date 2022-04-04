PHOTOS: PGPD searching for multiple people who vandalized cruiser

LAUREL, Md. ( WDVM ) — A search is underway for a group of people who damaged a police cruiser in Prince George’s County over the weekend.

Police said that around 11 p.m. on Saturday, the officer tried to break up the crowd that was there for a car meet-up. There were about 100 cars with a large group of spectators.





Images courtesy of Prince William County police.

Police released the above images of people involved in the meet-up. One individual, pictured below, was armed with a pole. The officer was not hurt, but police say this was a dangerous situation.

Image courtesy of Prince William County police.

Chief Malik Aziz said, “The behavior toward our officer on Saturday was criminal. Attacking a cruiser should not be a source of entertainment for anyone. We take this seriously and we know the community does too. It’s completely unacceptable.”

Anyone with any information is If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-937-0910.

