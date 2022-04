The Ohio State basketball team finished the season outside of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll Powered by USA TODAY Sports. That’s the bad news. The good news is that OSU finished with another 20 win season, reached the NCAA Tournament again under Chris Holtmann, and won a first-round game to get to the Round of 32. However, none of that was enough to vault the Buckeyes back into the top 25. And none of it will make a fanbase looking for more happy.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO