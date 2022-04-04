ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

North of Kyiv, a ruined town emerges after Russia leaves

By Joe STENSON, Sergei SUPINSKY
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwRPM_0ezHCh2e00
The Russian retreat last week has left clues of the battle waged to keep a grip on Borodianka, just 50 kilometres (30 miles) north-west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv /AFP

Borodianka has been turned inside out. The buildings are flayed open, spilling clothing into the treetops.

A trip along the long straight road through the modest Ukrainian town is now a procession of the grimly absurd.

An apartment block is hollowed by a blast, a charred mattress hangs out in the open sky. A burnt out tank is parked in the guts of a savaged building. Children's toys are strewn everywhere in the street, too many to count.

Nothing is where it should be. The details of devastation are infinite, the scale overwhelming. Some homes are simply no longer there.

The Russian retreat last week has left clues of the battle waged to keep a grip on Borodianka, just 50 kilometres (30 miles) north-west of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Doddering down the muddied central road pushing a trolley of aid parcels, Mykola Kazmyrenko cannot comprehend it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtioh_0ezHCh2e00
An apartment block is hollowed by a blast, a charred mattress hangs out in the open sky /AFP

"I can't even look at it, it makes me want to cry," the 57-year-old said. "People are void of their homes."

Though AFP saw no bodies in a short trip to Borodianka, locals say many of their neighbours were slain here.

"I know five civilians were killed," said 58-year-old Rafik Azimov. "But we don't know how many more are left in the basements of the ruined buildings after the bombardments."

"No-one tried to get them out yet, so it's unknown."

- 'Love your Ukraine' -

In the town of Bucha -- between Borodianka and Kyiv -- AFP saw 20 dead bodies on a single street on Saturday.

Though the human cost in Borodianka is not yet fully apparent, the devastation is more complete. Every address presents a fresh, unfathomable vista.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xd9Jr_0ezHCh2e00
In the centre square a looming bust of poet Taras Shevchenko -- an icon of Ukrainian culture -- is still standing /AFP

Most windows are shattered and lives once lived inside are now visible from the street. A fridge peppered with magnets, a brown oriental carpet hanging on a wall, a block of kitchen knives somehow undisturbed.

Up the nine-storey apartment block whole rooms are disappeared, disgorged on the ground below.

Only the wallpaper is left behind: brown on the fourth floor, blue on the fifth, gold on the sixth.

Through a gaping hole in the building the sky is visible behind. Now these homes are a helter-skelter of tumbledown brickwork and dead metal, scraping in the harsh Ukrainian wind.

Shattered glass tinkles and stray cats mewl among the wreckage. The lawn on the roundabout leading into the town has been churned by tank tracks.

Mobile phone signal has evaporated here but two people have hiked to the top of a block of flats to scrounge for reception.

Other hardy residents venture into the homes, fishing out bundles of belongings. But explosive removal teams have yet to do their work -- it is a risky gamble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvvGA_0ezHCh2e00
From the buckled, demolished bridge on the outskirts of the town Valentyna Petrenko has travelled from her nearby village to bear witness /AFP

In the centre square a looming bust of poet Taras Shevchenko -- an icon of Ukrainian culture -- is still standing. But above his brow and on the dome of his head there are two bullet holes.

The verse inscribed beneath implores: "Love your Ukraine, love it. During ferocious times, and in the last of the difficult moments."

- 'Under the ruins' -

From the buckled, demolished bridge on the outskirts of the town Valentyna Petrenko has travelled from her nearby village to bear witness.

"When the Russians came, they took away our mobile phones and looted houses. We tried to behave normally with them not to provoke them," said the 67-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iav2d_0ezHCh2e00
A destroyed Russian armoured personnel carrier is pictured on Borodianka's central square /AFP

"A missile hit our village, my house was ruined, everything was ruined," she said. "The Russians committed atrocities, many atrocities."

Volodymyr Nahornyi rides his bike out from Borodianka but must abandon it at the destroyed bridge.

He picks his way down and then up the ruin made impassable by vehicle, likely to prevent the advance of Russian armour.

He joins Petrenko on the other side and looks back to where he came -- the town where nothing is as it should be.

"All apartments were robbed and vandalised," he says. "Everything is ruined, everything is damaged."

"I buried six people," he added. "More people are under the ruins."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Armour#Ukrainian Culture#Russian
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Only 'Indestructible' Supertank Destroyed, Adding Another Loss In Russia's War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin's only "indestructible" super tank has been destroyed. The T-80UM2 tank, nicknamed the Black Eagle, was reportedly demolished in Ukraine less than one month after Russia's President declared war against the Eastern European country. Article continues below advertisement. According to Military Today, the tank was somehow used in the...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine could come under fire as Biden warns of ‘World War Three’

RUSSIA could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, a senior Moscow diplomat has said after Joe Biden warned of "World War Three". Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had warned the US that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets".
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia asks China for weapons, US claims as Kyiv’s Antonov aircraft plant shelled

Russia has asked China for weapons and financial aid following its invasion of Ukraine, reports suggest, with the White House said to be concerned Beijing may undermine western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country.Several US officials, who spoke to the Financial Times and The Washington Post, refused to disclose what kind of military equipment or financial support Moscow had requested, citing fears such information could inadvertently reveal how the intelligence was gathered.US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned China that it would...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy