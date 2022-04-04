ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road and bridge construction continues across Twin Tiers

By Jacob Matthews
LOWMAN, N.Y. (WETM) – With the warmer months back, road and bridge construction projects are now popping up across the Twin Tiers. This comes after months of supply-chain issues and highly priced materials, such as asphalt.

In Horseheads, construction on a new and long-awaited project has begun. The Route 13 Connector Road project underwent a lot of preparation prior to its construction date, with Verizon and NYSEG already beginning utility work.

“The Road Connector project is a 24.9 million dollar project,” said Andrew Avery, Director of Chemung County Public Works. “Construction started today, but that’s not to say there hasn’t been some construction going on for the last few weeks. Utilities have been out there relocating their lines. Verizon is a key one that’s moving some lines right now.”

The Road Connector project includes two new roundabouts, a new highway, a new bridge, and a re-pavement of Old Ithaca Road. Andrew hopes the project will prevent truck drivers from driving through residential neighborhoods.

The Lowman crossover bridge is another construction project that is continuing progress. Just today, two extra beams were delivered by crane. Andrew Avery adds that the 3.2 million dollar project is slated to finally be completed by June after multiple delays.

Road work is also being done over in Steuben County. A construction site is now present on route 54A along Keuka lake, about 1.25 miles north of Urbana road. The project is expected to be finished some time in the following week.

Motorists are advised to slow down near construction sites and anticipate minor travel delays, build extra travel time or take available detours.

