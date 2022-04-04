ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League hits and misses: Night to forget for apologetic Mikel Arteta and Arsenal

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal lost a Premier League London derby by a three-goal margin for only the fifth time and the first time since a 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in April 2017 at Selhurst Park. It was five years ago to the...

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
ESPN

Inter-Juventus fallout, Man United woe continues, Pedri produces magic for Barcelona, more

Fresh off a World Cup draw, the European club season resumed this weekend and provided plenty to talk about. From Juventus and Inter's fiery Serie A clash to more woe for Man United, it was a packed schedule. Elsewhere, Pedri was a superstar when Barcelona needed one, Real Madrid got some (lucky) penalties to stay ahead in LaLiga and Liverpool and Man City both won to keep the Premier League title race on a razor's edge.
Mikel Arteta
Wayne Rooney
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal. Premier League. Selhurst ParkAttendance: Attendance25,149. J Mateta (16'16th minute) W Zaha (74'74th minute pen)
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
Daily Mail

'We just want to make this season an unforgettable one': Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is leading the Reds' charge for quadruple... as they prepare to face Benfica in Champions League quarter-final showdown

Virgil Van Dijk has called on Liverpool's players to make the season unforgettable as a sequence of high-profile games begins in Lisbon. They sing about Van Dijk being 'calm as you like' on The Kop and The Netherlands international did not look as if he had care in the world yesterday, as he began to examine the challenges that will come thick and fast over the next three weeks.
Wayne Rooney exclusive: I'd choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag at Man Utd | Time for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to move on

Wayne Rooney has tipped Mauricio Pochettino to become the next Manchester United manager, believing his Premier League experience and history of blooding youth places him ahead of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. Derby manager Rooney believes the new manager must overhaul the squad this summer, claiming the departures of Paul...
Marcus Rashford: How the Man Utd and England star lost his spark this season

The decline of Marcus Rashford hit a new low on Saturday with 55 minutes played at Old Trafford. The 24-year-old was finally called upon from the bench in the second half of Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Leicester after interim manager Ralf Rangnick opted to play Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes as strikers even with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani both missing with illness and injury respectively.
Frank Lampard: Everton boss admits pressure is ramping up ahead of Burnley trip

Frank Lampard says there is no escaping the importance of Wednesday's trip to relegation rivals Burnley, live on Sky Sports, as the pressure ramps up on Everton. Nineteenth-placed Burnley can move to within a point of Everton with a win at Turf Moor, ahead of a visit to the Premier League's basement club Norwich on Sunday, also live on Sky Sports.
Liverpool confirm their promotion to the Women's Super League with three games to spare after beating Bristol City 4-2 at Ashton Gate... in front of a record 5,752 crowd for the Women's Championship

Liverpool sealed their return to the Women's Super League with a resounding 4-2 victory at Bristol City. The Reds needed just a point to wrap up the title with two games to spare but they did it in style and in front of a record Championship crowd of 5,752. Big...
Sheffield United 1-0 QPR: Oliver Norwood steers Blades back into top six

Sheffield United boosted their Championship play-off hopes with a 1-0 victory over QPR following an early goal from Oliver Norwood. The result places further pressure on Rangers boss Mark Warburton following a run of just two wins in their last 12 league games. Warburton admitted before the game that his future beyond the end of the season was uncertain.
Millwall 0-1 Swansea: Joel PIroe's early goal seals win for Swans

Joel Piroe scored his 18th goal of the season in all competitions as Swansea secured a 1-0 win against Millwall at The Den. Neither side could find the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes, but the game did not remain goalless for long after half-time, as Piroe opened the scoring in the 46th minute.
Mikel Arteta refutes claims pressure of top-four race got to Arsenal at Palace

Mikel Arteta defended his Arsenal players and refuted claims the pressure of the top-four race had got to them after Monday’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace but conceded it was an “unacceptable” result.The Gunners were blown away by their old captain Patrick Vieira, who saw his side go two up inside 24 minutes through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew before Wilfried Zaha’s late penalty added some deserved gloss.A 5-1 win for Tottenham over Newcastle on Sunday saw them leapfrog rivals Arsenal in the race for Champions League qualification but Arteta hit back at suggestions his young side are feeling the...
