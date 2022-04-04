ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver Legacy Center officially opens to support Black-owned businesses, potential homebuyers

By Katherine Garcia
KETV.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska's first Black-owned financial institution is reborn as theCarver Legacy Center, a financial and wealth building system. Back in 1944, Carver Savings and Loan Association opened. One of its four founders, Willie Barney, said this will help breathe new life into North Omaha. "This has...

