Elko County, NV

Vehicle fire spreads to brush

Elko Daily Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleELKO – A vehicle fire spread to surrounding brush near Wells but the flames...

elkodaily.com

Elko Daily Free Press

RV burns on outskirts of Elko

ELKO – A recreational vehicle off Bullion Road caught fire Thursday morning, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread. Elko County Fire Protection District, City of Elko Fire Department, Lee Engine Company volunteers and Nevada Division of Forestry responded around 11:30 a.m. to a report of a large column of smoke in the Bullion Road area.
ELKO, NV
WBIR

Turkey starts brush fire in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — A turkey caused a brush fire today in White Pine. Yes, you read that right. The brushfire occurred near the area of Highway 113 and the 424 Exit on Sunday night, according to the White Pine Fire Department. It started when a turkey flew into...
WHITE PINE, TN
WUSA9

Charles County man dies in brush fire

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — A man died in a brush fire he started to burn debris on his Charlotte Hall property, the office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said. The fire marshal's office, along with the Charles County Sheriff's Office and the Maryland State Forest Service are still investigating the death. In a release, the fire marshal's office said the man was elderly, but did not offer more details about the man's identity.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Gephardt Daily

2 motorcyclists killed in southern Utah crash, driver of car who hit them head-on critically injured

VEYO, Washington County, April 3, 202 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed Sunday after a head-on car-motorcycle crash near Veyo in Washington County. A man and a woman who were on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle were found dead at the scene of the crash, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Mike Alexander told Gephardt Daily. He said first responders were dispatched at 4:20 p.m. to Highway 91 in the vicinity of Gunlock Road, a few miles south of Veyo.
VEYO, UT
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Authorities identify local man and woman who died when pickup left roadway and careened into canal

OSGOOD — Two people are dead after their pickup truck left the roadway and ended up submerged in a canal on Sunday morning near this East Idaho community, according to Idaho State Police. Authorities have identified the deceased as Kaydee Jo Martinez, 35, and Kord Dover, 37, both of Ammon. State police said both victims were ejected from the 2008 Ford F150 they were traveling in on River Road near...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Ambulance T-boned at Redwood Rd. intersection

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A T-bone collision occurred Friday night involving an ambulance at 5400 S Redwood Rd. in Taylorsville. United Fire Authority reports that the ambulance was taking a patient to the hospital around 8:20 p.m. when there was a collision in the intersection with another car. The car hit the side of the […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

Fernley woman's death a homicide

RENO (AP) — A rural Nevada man who was jailed a week ago on a kidnapping charge is now accused of killing the 18-year-old woman whose body was found this week in a remote grave in northern Nevada’s high desert, sheriff’s detectives said Friday. Lyon County sheriff’s...
FERNLEY, NV
ABC4

PHOTOS: Man wrecks 5 vehicles in Willard police pursuit

WILLARD, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing at least four counts of aggravated assault along with additional charges for threats made to a father-son duo at the Brigham City Sports Complex on April 2.  At 3:00 p.m. a man and his son were approached at the sports venue by an individual, later identified as […]
WILLARD, UT

