Fivio Foreign Unveils ‘B.I.B.L.E.’ Tracklist Featuring Kanye West, A$AP Rocky and More

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFivio Foreign has officially announced the tracklist for his forthcoming debut album, B.I.B.L.E. Today, the New York City-native took to Twitter to unveil the 17-song tracklist that is packed with a...

hypebeast.com

Vibe

Damon Dash Says Black Entertainers “Should Make Our Own Grammys” Amid Kanye West Backlash

Click here to read the full article. With the cancellation of Kanye West’s performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards, and a petition to have him removed from the Coachella 2022 lineup, a number of celebrities close to the rapper have weighed in on the backlashing he’s currently enduring. Damon Dash, West’s friend and former CEO at Roc-A-Fella Records, gave his take on the Grammys’ decision, noting that the Album of the Year nominee probably isn’t as concerned with his exclusion as others might think.More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Files 'Protect Black Men' Petition On Behalf Of Kanye WestErica Campbell Alludes Kanye West...
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

D.L. Hughley insults Kanye West again, this time even more harshly

Comedian D.L. Hughley wields his tongue like a sensei. Unlike his other Kings of Comedy alumnae, Hughley opts for the jugular when he eyes fresh prey — particularly when someone comes for him unbidden. Take Ye West as exhibit A. It seems that Yeezy took umbrage at Hughley opining...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lil Yachty
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Kanye
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Quavo
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
#Rocky#Fivio Foreign Unveils#Ye Quavo#City Girls
NME

Kanye West was “too impatient” to put Jay Z on ‘City Of Gods’

Kanye West was “too impatient” to put Jay-Z on his recent Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys team-up ‘City Of Gods’, according to one of his collaborators. The track was released last month and will feature on Fivio Foreign’s upcoming debut album, ‘B.I.B.L.E’. It also appears on the ‘V2.22.22 Miami’ version of ‘Donda 2’ that West shared via his Stem Player last month.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Embraces The "Sunshine" On New Song With Lil Wayne & Childish Gambino

Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Latto released her new full-length studio album, 777, on Friday (March 25) with features from 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, and more. One of the standout songs on the record is her new collaboration with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino, "Sunshine." Arriving on the...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

J. Cole & Dreamville Unleash 'D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape' Featuring 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg + More

As promised, J. Cole and his Dreamville crew unleashed their brand new Gangsta Grillz mixtape on Thursday evening (March 31). The latest (and surprise) installment in DJ Drama’s storied mixtape series, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape clocks in at 15 tracks and boasts appearances from the entire Dreamville roster including J. Cole, JID, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, Bas, Cozz, Lute and Omen.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Singles From Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj, Key Glock, Nigo + More

The world can be unreliable but one thing that will never let you down is HipHopDX giving you the best new singles each and every week. This edition of New Music Friday is loaded with hits, from the Billboard-ready “Blick Blick” from Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj to the club raps of Fivio Foreign and Quavo on “MAGIC CITY.”
MUSIC
GQMagazine

A$AP Rocky Couldn’t Be Happier

Back in 2017, A$AP Rocky starred in a Mercedes-Benz campaign where he described coming up in Harlem, knowing that music was his destiny—a constant beat thumping in his chest. The tagline? “Grow up. Get a job.”. Suffice to say, Rocky’s done both of those things since then, and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES

