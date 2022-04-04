PHOTOS: Breckenridge Police Looking For Suspected Ring Thief

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Breckenridge Police want to find a woman seen on surveillance video stealing two rings from a jewelry store. Police say the rings were stolen between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 from Breckenridge Jewelers on Main Street.

The rings were left on the counter before the suspect, described as a white woman in her mid 30s or early 40s. She has blond hair and was seen in the video wearing a black jacket, black leggings and boots with fur.

One ring contained three diamonds with the middle one being the biggest; the stones were held by white prongs, police say.

Police describe the second ring as a white gold thin band with 30 little diamonds.

Anyone who knows more about the identity of this suspect should contact the Breckenridge Police Department by calling non-emergent dispatch at 970-668-8600 referencing case number 2022-2897.