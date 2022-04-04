ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

PHOTOS: Breckenridge Police Looking For Suspected Ring Thief

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IC6Q8_0ezH9yj500

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Breckenridge Police want to find a woman seen on surveillance video stealing two rings from a jewelry store. Police say the rings were stolen between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 from Breckenridge Jewelers on Main Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYMd1_0ezH9yj500

(credit: Breckenridge Police)

The rings were left on the counter before the suspect, described as a white woman in her mid 30s or early 40s. She has blond hair and was seen in the video wearing a black jacket, black leggings and boots with fur.

One ring contained three diamonds with the middle one being the biggest; the stones were held by white prongs, police say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJArl_0ezH9yj500

(credit: Breckenridge Police)

Police describe the second ring as a white gold thin band with 30 little diamonds.

Anyone who knows more about the identity of this suspect should contact the Breckenridge Police Department by calling non-emergent dispatch at 970-668-8600 referencing case number 2022-2897.

KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
