Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Fayette; Lavaca; Lee CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY ACROSS MOST OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS TODAY AND EASTERN PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS ON THURSDAY DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY NORTH WINDS .A strong cold front will surge across our area this morning. Windy and dry conditions will prevail behind it today and resume on Thursday. North winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph and minimum relative humidities in the teens to lower 20s are expected today. North winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and minimum humidities in the single digits and teens can be expected on Thursday. These weather conditions when combined with dry fuels in many areas will result in a very high to potentially extreme fire danger according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably.

FAYETTE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO