Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or more...and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at HTTP://WEATHER.GOV/RGV/?N=MAPCOLORS#FIRE. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata Threat for Rapidly Spreading Wildfires Increasing Friday .The combination of gusty north winds, very low humidity, very dry grasses and brush, and warm temperatures will allow for any wildfire activity to spread rapidly late Friday morning through Friday afternoon. Residents should be very vigilant with items that could create sparks and ignite the dry grasses and brush. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Starr, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy, Inland Cameron, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * TIMING...From 10 AM CDT until 4 PM CDT. * WIND...North 25 to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-17 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Inland; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Flagler County in northeastern Florida Southeastern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 210 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Saint Augustine Shores to near Pierson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Andalusia, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Crescent Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Butler Beach and Beverly Beach. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Washington County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Lower Washington County, specifically along I-15 through Black Ridge Canyon including areas near Leeds and Toquerville. This advisory does not include the city of St. George. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Fayette, Lavaca, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Fayette; Lavaca; Lee CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY ACROSS MOST OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS TODAY AND EASTERN PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS ON THURSDAY DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY NORTH WINDS .A strong cold front will surge across our area this morning. Windy and dry conditions will prevail behind it today and resume on Thursday. North winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph and minimum relative humidities in the teens to lower 20s are expected today. North winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and minimum humidities in the single digits and teens can be expected on Thursday. These weather conditions when combined with dry fuels in many areas will result in a very high to potentially extreme fire danger according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Faulkner, Independence, Jackson, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cleburne; Faulkner; Independence; Jackson; White; Woodruff Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Woodruff, Independence, Jackson, southeastern Cleburne, northeastern Faulkner and White Counties through 445 AM CDT At 341 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Oil Trough to near Rose Bud. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Searcy... Batesville Newport... Augusta Bald Knob... Judsonia Tuckerman... Kensett Diaz... Newark Swifton... Higginson Pangburn... Rose Bud Patterson... Grubbs Pleasant Plains... Oil Trough Russell... Jacksonport This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 41 and 101. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dawson, Prairie, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to a combination of falling and blowing snow. Use caution when traveling especially in open areas. Target Area: Dawson; Prairie; Wibaux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. * WHERE...High elevations of Prairie, Dawson and Wibaux Counties. * WHEN...Through this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong northwest winds of 20 to 40 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibility at times.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Logan County, Morgan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: Logan County; Morgan County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...North to northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Briggsdale, Fort Morgan, Limon, Southern Lincoln County, Sterling, Akron, Julesburg, and Holyoke. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds will likely lead to rapid fire growth of any new fire. Blowing dust will reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile in places.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bates, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bates; Henry Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon .Gusty west winds of 30 to 35 mph and humidity values as low as 25 percent will lead to critical fire weather conditions across Linn County KS, Bates and Henry Counties in Missouri this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 053, 054, AND 060 The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 060.Fire weather zones 053 and 054. * WIND...West winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Humidity values as low as 25% during the afternoon hours. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BATES COUNTY, MO

